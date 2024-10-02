Relief to motorists in Tanzania as fuel prices drop in October

Dar es Salaam. Vehicle owners across Tanzania can breathe a sigh of relief as fuel prices have dropped in October 2024, compared to the previous month. The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) announced the new prices on Wednesday, citing a decline in fuel costs in the Middle East market as a key factor.

According to the Ewura report, petrol prices for imports through the Port of Dar es Salaam have decreased from Sh3,140 per litre in September to Sh3,011 in October, a 4.1 percent drop.

Similarly, petrol from the Port of Tanga fell from Sh3,141 per liter to Sh3,016, while at the Port of Mtwara, the price also dropped from Sh3,142 to Sh3,016.

Diesel prices saw a similar reduction, with the price per liter at the Port of Dar es Salaam falling from Sh3,011 in September to Sh2,846 in October. At the Port of Tanga, diesel prices dropped from Sh3,020 to Sh2,859, and at the Port of Mtwara, they decreased from Sh3,021 to Sh2,862.

Ewura’s Director General, Dr James Mwainyekule, attributed the price drop to the declining fuel prices in the Arabian market. "The fuel prices in the country are based on the Free on Board (FOB) prices from the Arabian market. The October 2024 prices reflect the market trends from September 2024," he explained.

Dr Mwainyekule further noted that compared to August 2024, petrol prices have decreased by 7.42 percent, diesel by 9.15 percent, and kerosene by 8.23 percent.

While import costs (premiums) for petrol have slightly increased by 2.63 percent, diesel premiums have seen a significant decrease of 16.58 percent, with kerosene premiums dropping by 3.39 percent.