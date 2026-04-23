Research warn of rising drug resistant infections in hospitals

Dar es Salaam. A comprehensive new study has raised concern over a “critical and troubling” rise in antimicrobial resistance (AMR) across Tanzania, showing that many commonly used antibiotics are rapidly losing effectiveness against life-threatening infections.

The systematic review and meta-analysis, published in PLOS One, warns that standard treatments for urinary tract infections (UTIs), pneumonia, and bloodstream infections may no longer be reliable.

Dubbed “Prevalence of antimicrobial resistance in Tanzania: A systematic review and meta-analysis”, the study was led by Charles Basil Kafaiya of the National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR).

The team received contributions from experts at the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas) and Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH). The researchers analysed 28 clinical studies conducted nationwide over 10 years from 2014 to 2024.

The methodology involved screening 1,865 articles from global databases, including PubMed and Google Scholar, to consolidate national prevalence data.

Although the studies covered several regions, most data originated from major urban centres, with Dar es Salaam (32 percent), Mwanza (25 percent), and Kilimanjaro (17.9 percent) accounting for the bulk of cases.

Most bacterial isolates were drawn from hospital patients, with urine and blood the most common clinical samples. The findings present a concerning picture of Tanzania’s antibiotic landscape.

Pathogens such as Klebsiella pneumoniae and Acinetobacter baumannii showed resistance levels as high as 96 percent and 94 percent, respectively, against ampicillin, a widely used penicillin.

Klebsiella pneumoniae and Acinetobacter baumannii are identified as major global health threats due to their capacity to cause serious infections in humans. According to the systematic review, these pathogens are linked to several illnesses in Tanzania, including bloodstream infections, UTIs, respiratory infections, wound and skin infections and gastrointestinal infections.

According to the study, resistance to “Watch” group antibiotics, medicines the World Health Organization (WHO) advises should be closely monitored, was also high. Ceftriaxone, a key drug used for severe hospital infections, showed a failure rate of 91 percent against Acinetobacter baumannii.

“The findings highlight widespread resistance among bacterial pathogens… particularly in the Access and Watch groups of antibiotics,” the authors noted.

“This resistance is likely driven by widespread -lactamase production and the prolonged empirical use of penicillin in both community and hospital settings,” they further warned.

The study attributes the growing threat to factors including over-prescription, self-medication, and weak regulatory enforcement. According to the study, socio-economic challenges such as poverty and poor sanitation were also identified as contributors to the spread of resistant “superbugs”.

The report warns that the situation “significantly compromises treatment efficacy, leading to prolonged illness, increased healthcare costs, and higher mortality rates”.

The researchers have called for urgent reforms in national health policy, recommending that the ministry of Health review empirical treatment protocols, particularly the Standard Treatment Guidelines (STG) and the National Essential Medicines List (NEMLIT), to ensure the use of effective medicines. The study also urges the protection of “Reserve” antibiotics, which still show comparatively lower resistance levels.

“This situation emphasises the need to safeguard reserve antibiotics through strengthened antimicrobial stewardship programmes and periodic revision of guidelines,” the report concludes. As Tanzania implements its National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (2023–2028), the study provides critical evidence to guide efforts aimed at preventing a future in which common infections become increasingly difficult to treat.