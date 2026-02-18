Retirement doesn’t exist in politics, says 80-year-old CCM vice chair Wasira

Dar es Salaam. CCM Vice Chairman for Mainland Tanzania, Mr Stephen Wasira, has explained his view on retiring from politics, stressing that the term “retirement” applies to public service, not political engagement.

Mr Wasira, 80, spoke in response to questions from political stakeholders who often raise concerns about the age of senior party and government leaders, arguing that younger people are capable of taking over.

Some suggest that seasoned leaders should step aside to make space for youth participation.

He shared his thoughts during a recent exclusive interview with The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, at the CCM Lumumba Branch Offices in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking on retirement, Mr Wasira said the concept is relevant to public service.

“I do not understand the meaning of retirement in politics. Retirement is an idea in public service: when you reach 60, you are told you have retired, and indeed you leave office, but may return later,” he said, born on July 1, 1945.

He explained that political activity comprises hard and soft politics, noting that as party’s Vice Chairman, he practises soft politics, offering advice and counsel rather than contesting elections.

He said on the contrary, hard politics, involves parliamentary or presidential contests where defeat is possible.

“I am the Vice Chairman. My job is to advise the Chairman as his deputy, not as an executive. I engage in soft politics. What you see us doing is like a hobby. If you say we should retire, eventually you will question even voting, which is politics,” he said.

Addressing questions about his age, Mr Wasira said: “The deputy has his own merits. You must have experience; you cannot be given a position and then run away. You lead the CCM people. They know my age, respect me, and value my history and principles,” he added.

He noted that his role involves overseeing party ethics, which requires integrity.

“It is a soft position, but it has the qualities of experience that help carry the party. You also become like a fair referee with no bias,” he said.

I am here to stay

On Makongoro Nyerere’s remark that he is “just there,” Mr Wasira said: “I am here because God willed me. While alive, you contribute according to circumstances. Even if I were not a leader, I would still be present at home, and people would come to seek my advice.”

He emphasised that retirement from leadership would not end his engagement with the community or his willingness to provide ideas.

“That cannot be a point of debate, as someone could ask why they have not died,” he said.

Mr Wasira clarified that he did not serve in all leadership eras, only in three governments, starting under Julius Nyerere.

“I entered Parliament at 25 and became Deputy Minister of Agriculture at 27. At 30, I was the Mara Regional Commissioner. Others were born and found me in the office,” he said.

He served under Nyerere, Ali Hassan Mwinyi, and Jakaya Kikwete, but not under Benjamin Mkapa, John Magufuli, or the current government of Samia Suluhu Hassan and that he has been a CCM member throughout.

During Nyerere’s era, he was a Central Committee member while serving as Tanganyika National Union (Tanu) Secretary and Mara Regional Commissioner (1975–1982).

He participated in dissolving Tanu and forming CCM by merging it with the Afro-Shiraz Party (ASP).

Under former President Mwinyi, he contested Central Committee membership while Minister of Agriculture.

During Kikwete’s tenure, he was a minister and committee member, later assuming leadership under President Hassan as CCM Mainland Vice Chairman.

Mr Wasira, a strict elder?

He admitted to being strict when necessary, attributing it to his commitment to serve the country and all its people.

“Strictness is required to fight poverty, ignorance, disease, and oppression. Regarding corruption, I will neither give nor accept. You cannot oppose corruption while favouring people,” he said.

Nicknamed Tyson

Mr Wasira said the nickname “Tyson” is a joke unrelated to boxing.

It originated during his parliamentary contest against Joseph Warioba in Bunda, inspired by the boxer Mike Tyson, and later spread through playful references with Jakaya Kikwete.

He discourages journalists from using the nickname to preserve his identity.

Maintaining continuity

Mr Wasira said his continued presence in politics is guided by God. “I use my political experience wisely, knowing tomorrow my words could land me in trouble. I must speak carefully, and God has granted me that ability. Others at my age lose memory; I have not,” he said.

He reiterated that even if he retires from leadership, he will remain among the community and continue offering ideas when needed.