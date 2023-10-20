Revealed: Kariakoo fire was staged by traders

Dar es Salaam. A fire that razed 550 stalls in the Kariakoo Auction Mart area early this month and caused huge losses was not accidental but an act of sabotage, according to an official probe into the incident.

A report by a committee that was formed by the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Mr Albert Chalamila, revealed that a tag of war between some traders in the area and their leaders was to blame for the incident.

Mr Chalamila told journalists yesterday that “the fire incident was a planned sabotage fueled by a conflict between the businessmen in the area and their leadership.

The probe committee conducted the investigations for seven days starting on October 7 this year and handed over its report to the RC yesterday.

"The narratives of the interviewed traders and security guard seemed to be organised and lies because they did not reflect the reality of the event as seen on CCTV footage that we have looked at from the outbreak of the fire to its spread," he said.

He continued: "The generator was not a real source of the fire, as it was claimed before that the fire was started in the auction market."

The RC said the investigation involved an inspection of the scene of the fire, interviews with eyewitnesses, owners of buildings surrounding the area, traders, guards on duty, and CCTV footage.

Mr Chalamila said the report will be forwarded to security and other responsible organs for action. "All other issues are security details that will help to identify and hold the perpetrators of the incident accountable,” he said.

According to him, the second phase will focus on the assessment to establish the actual loss caused by the fire. The work will involve building experts, insurance companies, and all other related entities, he said.

"For all that time of investigation, the area will not be open for any use for purposes of preserving

The findings of the committee confirmed that the fire razed the entire area of the Kariakoo Auction Market, including 550 business stalls, 10 shops, and seven tall buildings. Six people were injured by the fire.

The committee recommended that authorities should provide another area for the traders affected by the incident so that they can continue with their commercial activities.

The committee also recommended that the Business Registration and Licencing Agency (Brela) review Kariakoo Auction Mart Co Ltd to establish its ownership and the way it operates.

"That will help to set solid plans for the operation of the area, including setting up modern infrastructure that is compatible with the business environment in this city for the government to get revenue and guarantee the safety of the traders," Mr Chalamila said.