Revealed: Services driving medical tourism boom in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Leading hospitals in Tanzania have revealed the most sought-after services among foreign nationals as new statistics indicate a growing trend in medical tourism.

They include advanced surgical procedures, comprehensive diagnostics, dialysis, cancer treatment and specialised care such as joint, knee and hip replacements.

The surge in medical tourism is linked to increased investment in specialised services and training of specialists.

The Ministry of Health’s Health Service Delivery Statistics Journal shows that between January and June 2024, the number of international patients seeking medical attention in Tanzania increased to 4,251 from 3,657 during the same period in2023.

Patients mostly came from Comoros, Malawi, Burundi, Zambia, DR Congo (DRC), Uganda, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

Hospitals handling the most foreign patients include Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), the Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI) and the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI).

Others include the Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI), the Aga Khan Hospital in Dar es Salaam and Saifee Hospital Tanzania.

According to the ministerial report, MNH treated 560 foreign patients between January and June 2024, up from 409 last year, while ORCI attended to 328 patients this year compared to 287 in 2023.

However, JKCI saw a decline in international patients from 112 in 2023 to 75 this year, while MOI served 79 international patients, up from 75.

The Aga Khan Hospital saw a rise in international patients to 2,609 from 2,518 in 2023, while Saifee Hospital received 600 patients in the first half of 2024 from 256 during the same period last year.

MNH head of corporate communication Aminiel Aligaesha attributed the influx of foreign patients to advanced surgical services and specialised diagnosis.

“A variety of surgeries and diagnostic services, such as CT scans and MRIs, are the main draw for international patients,” he said.

The Medical Tourism Committee chairperson at MOI, Prof Reuben Mutagaywa, highlighted the hospital’s role in conducting complex surgeries, especially those involving joint replacements.

“We also treat brain tumours, stroke and chronic back pain and have a sizeable number of patients coming from outside the country,” Prof Mutagaywa said.

MOI also offers innovative treatments such as the provision of artificial joints for patients with worn-out cartilage and specialised care for paediatric scoliosis, a condition that causes sideways curvature of the spine.

Aga Khan Hospital trade, marketing and communications manager Olayce Lotha noted that many international patients come for advanced neuroscience services, both surgical and non-surgical.

“We usually receive patients from the Comoros, Malawi, Burundi and Mozambique, who seek treatment for conditions such as stroke, brain disorders, and central nervous system issues,” he said.

In addition to neurology, patients visit Aga Khan Hospital for comprehensive cardiology services such as artery unblocking, pacemaker implantation and angiography.

The hospital also offers chemotherapy, radiotherapy, knee and hip replacements, dialysis and gynaecological care, including fertility treatment.

An oncology specialist and medical tourism coordinator at ORCI, Dr Caroline Swai, said patients from neighbouring countries often travel for specialised cancer treatment, particularly for cervical, breast, prostate and head and neck cancers.

“We’ve seen increasing numbers of foreign patients seeking these treatments,” she said.

Sustainability strategies

The Aga Khan Hospital aims to improve service quality and affordability for regional patients as part of its long-term strategy, according to Mr Lotha.

“We are creating treatment packages tailored to the region, making services more accessible to ordinary citizens,” he said.

The hospital also strengthens partnerships with international specialists and expands marketing efforts to attract more international patients.

Dr Swai said ORCI is focusing on reducing waiting times and expanding access to treatment by planning new centres in Mbeya, Mloganzila and Mtwara.

For his part, Prof Mutagaywa said MOI plans to expand its regional outreach by enhancing digital services and introducing AI-powered technology for improved patient outcomes.

“We aim to integrate more specialised clinics and advanced technologies to better serve our patients,” he said.

Growth of medical tourism

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data shows a 24.3 percent increase in the number of international visitors to Tanzania in 2023, totalling 1,808,205.

Of these, eight percent came for medical treatment with Zambia contributing 6.8 percent of medical tourists, while Kenya accounted for 5.1 percent.

Other countries such as Burundi and the DRC also sent a significant number of patients to Tanzanian hospitals.

Private Hospitals Association

The Private Health Service Providers Association (Aphta) chairperson, Dr Egina Makwabe, said earlier in the year that the body planned to create a database tracking the origins and treatment of international patients.

“We aim to identify hospitals offering specialised services locally, reducing the need for international referrals,” he said.

Government’s role

The government’s 2024/2025 budget includes plans to further develop the country’s medical tourism sector by enhancing national and regional hospitals’ ability to provide specialised services to locals and foreigners.

The then Health minister, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, reported that by March 2024, Tanzania had treated 7,843 foreign nationals, up from 5,705 in 2022/23.

What experts say

In July, Prof Abel Kinyondo of the University of Dar es Salaam said as global tourism diversifies, medical tourism offers countries and important revenue channel.