Rising NCD cases alarm experts, call for regular health check-ups

Arusha. A sharp rise in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) across all age groups in Tanzania has alarmed medical experts, who are urging the public to adopt regular health check-ups and healthier lifestyles to avert a future strain on the national workforce.

Managing Director of Norland Global Tanzania, Dr Moses Makalla, said NCDs were “silent killers” increasingly affecting people of all ages, particularly those in the economically active population.

Speaking to journalists after a recent meeting of medical experts in Arusha, Dr Makalla said modern lifestyles had contributed to sedentary habits, worsening the NCD burden.

“Modernity cannot be avoided, but NCDs can be prevented and reduced.

Tanzanian families must adopt a culture of regular health check-ups to contain the rising number of people suffering from these diseases,” he said, adding that a healthy population was essential for sustained social and economic participation.

He noted that many NCDs show no symptoms at an early stage, making regular check-ups a critical preventive measure. “Strong action is needed because these diseases often strike when it is already too late,” said Dr Makalla, a specialist in Chinese natural medicine.

Norland Global, a company involved in the research, development and treatment of NCDs, uses natural products that Dr Makalla said had undergone extensive research and received certification from national and international health institutions. The company is headquartered in China.

He said early detection not only saved lives but also reduced treatment costs and time spent seeking care.

Although he did not provide detailed figures, Dr Makalla cited Ministry of Health data showing a significant rise in NCD cases. Between July 2022 and March 2023, NCDs accounted for the highest number of health facility visits.

Hypertension alone affected 1,456,881 patients, representing 49 percent, up from 34 percent during the same period in 2021/22.

He said the World Health Organization (WHO) was equally concerned. According to WHO data for 2020, NCDs accounted for more than 41 million deaths worldwide—71 percent of all global deaths—up from 57 million in 2016. In Tanzania, NCDs are responsible for about 33 percent of all deaths.

During the same period, diabetes affected 713,057 patients (24 percent), while respiratory diseases affected 386,018 patients (13 percent), up from 10 percent in the previous year.

Dr Makalla said studies conducted in 1986/87 showed only one person diagnosed with diabetes and five with hypertension, underscoring the scale of the current surge. Since then, the prevalence of diabetes has risen from about one percent to nine percent, while hypertension has increased from five percent to 25 percent.

“Our main goal in 2026 is to support the Government and the Ministry of Health in fighting non-communicable diseases to protect the national workforce,” he said.

He listed common NCDs affecting Tanzanians as diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, hepatitis, anaemia, acid reflux and stomach ulcers, as well as cancers including cervical and breast cancer in women, prostate cancer in men, and skin, blood and colorectal cancers.