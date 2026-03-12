Ruaha University launches new website powered by Artificial Intelligence

Iringa. Ruaha Catholic University (RUCU) in Iringa has officially launched a modern website integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, aimed at simplifying access to information and services for students, parents, and other education stakeholders.

Launching the website on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, RUCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Chrispina Lekule said the university, as a higher learning institution, continues to keep pace with rapid global developments in science and technology.

She said that through various improvements and research, the university has successfully developed a modern website designed to provide a user-friendly experience for users accessing it via mobile phones or computers.

“This new website has been enhanced with a modern design that makes it easier to use on both mobile phones and computers. It is also integrated with technology that allows users to ask questions about Rucu and receive accurate responses instantly,” said Prof Lekule.

She explained that the technology will help improve communication between the university and its stakeholders while enhancing service delivery to students, parents, and guardians.

Through the website, users can access a wide range of information, including academic programmes and their fees, the university’s leadership, student services, opportunities for collaboration, and the option to book appointments with university leaders.

In addition, the website will connect university alumni, showcase various projects implemented by RUCU, academic publications, community outreach activities, and student life on campus, including talents and innovations.

According to the chairperson of the website committee, Dr Willy Migodela, who also serves as Director of Undergraduate Studies, the platform is intended to bring Rucu closer to the community through modern technology while providing a space to showcase the university’s contributions to education, research, innovation, and community service.

He said the website will make it easier to access information quickly without the need to travel or make phone calls.

“In today’s world, saving time and costs is very important. Instead of someone travelling from far to Iringa to ask questions, they can ask directly through the website and receive answers instantly,” said Dr Migodela.

He added that instead of making phone calls, people can ask as many questions as they need through the website, thereby saving communication costs.

The Website Committee Chair and Director of Undergraduate Studies at the Ruaha Catholic University (Rucu), Dr Willy Migodela. PHOTO | FRIDAY SIMBAYA

Meanwhile, the President of the university’s Students’ Organisation (Rucuso), Mr Mussa Labia, said the website will help promote the university both locally and internationally while enabling students to access services more easily.

For his part, a third-year Pharmaceutical Science student, Yuvenaly Riwa, said the website would help reduce congestion in university offices, as students will be able to obtain information and answers directly online without having to visit the campus.