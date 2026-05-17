Two State University of Zanzibar students die in drowning incident at Kizingo Beach

Unguja. Two first-year students at the State University of Zanzibar (Suza) have died after drowning while swimming at Kizingo Beach on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

The deceased, a Dar es Salaam resident, Thobiasi Chikakalanga, and Hamza Fakih from Mtwara Region, were both pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Public Relations at SUZA’s Habari Campus in Kilimani.

The incident occurred in the evening after the students had completed a session at Habari FM radio. They reportedly proceeded to the beach for swimming with two other colleagues.

According to initial reports, four students went to the beach, but one declined to enter the water, saying he could not swim, and remained on the shore holding their clothes.

“Three of them entered the water. Moments later, one of the students rushed back to shore shouting that Thobiasi and Hamza had disappeared under the water,” said a student who declined swimming.

Rescue efforts were launched shortly afterwards, leading to the recovery of Thobiasi Chikakalanga’s body.

Hamza Fakih was later pulled from the water alive but in critical condition, and he was rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The deaths have been confirmed by police, with Urban West Regional Police Commander Richard Mchonvu saying a detailed statement would be issued later.

In a statement issued on May 17, 2026, the Students’ Organisation of the State University of Zanzibar (Suzaso), through its Secretary General, Mulhat Muhsin Swaleh, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the families, university leadership, lecturers, and students.

“The Students’ Government joins the Suza community in mourning the loss of our colleagues and prays that their souls rest in eternal peace,” read part of the statement.