Ruto: Emulate Tanzania and Uganda’s social security schemes

Naivasha. Kenya’s President William Ruto on Friday September 16, called on Kenya’s National Social Security Fund to emulate the way Tanzania and Uganda’s schemes were being operated.

Speaking at a treat with the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary group meeting in Naivasha the newly elected President said that despite Kenya being a bigger economy its social security scheme lags behind that of Uganda and Tanzania.

“Today you will not believe that we are among the least pensions scheme on the continent, when you look at Tanzania they have a better pensions scheme yet we have a better economy and likewise Uganda too,” said Ruto.

He added: We have to rejig and see the way forward, the people from our professionals will be here tomorrow with those from NSSF to take us through on what we have to do.

According to him Kenya has about Ksh1.5 trillion in its social schemes which is not even a tenth of Uganda’s social security savings.

“We have no option but to change this and we are the people to do that,” said Ruto.

In Tanzania, employees contribute 10 percent of their salaries to social scheme and the employer contributes a similar amount which can only be accessible after one attains 55 years of age and above.