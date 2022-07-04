Rwandan found dead in the US

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. In the early 1990s, Christophe Bazivamo, then a junior public official in Rwanda, was attending studies abroad.

He had left his young family at home though the country was nearing a boiling point over the crisis that will culminated in a horrific genocide.

It took no time and indeed the killings began in April 1994. He had his family wiped out in the massacre that claimed nearly one million lives.

Those killed included his first wife, first born child hardly three years, a much younger daughter, sister and a househelp.

Mr Bazivamo soldiered on and upon return to the war-wracked country, married the younger sister of his late wife to raise the family again.

Within the government ranks, he rose to become a minister in Paul Kagame’s government and senior member of the ruling party.

In 2012 he was elected the country’s member of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) until 2017.

From there on, he was nominated for the post of the deputy secretary general of the East African Community (EAC).

But on Friday, he received equally sad news which rekindled the agony of losing the entire family in politically motivated killings 28 years ago.

His 23-year old son studying in the US was found dead in mysterious circumstances with scanty details of what really happened.

Brice Hirwa Nshuti was studying Computer Science at Arkansas University and reports had it that he was in his final year.

The sad news came as a thunderbolt from the sky for the soft spoken deputy SG in charge of Productive and Social Sectors.

“It is difficult to lose a child in this way. He had no other problem, no known illness. He was ok”, he was quoted saying he was last seen in cordial conservation with friends.

Reports said the lifeless body of the EAC senior official’s son was found near one of the buildings of the Arkansas University.

Bazivamo said although the news was hard to accept for his family, he had no option but to wait for investigations to be concluded.