Safety experts to convene in Dar es Salaam as climate risks intensify

Dar es Salaam. As temperatures climb and weather patterns become more erratic, workers across multiple sectors are increasingly exposed to conditions that threaten their health and safety.

From construction sites and factories to farms and office environments, many continue to operate with limited safeguards against extreme heat and related hazards.

Risks once regarded as occasional are now a consistent feature of the modern workplace, compelling organisations and regulators to reassess established safety frameworks.

Against this backdrop, the Tanzania Occupational Health and Safety Association (Tohasa) is set to bring together professionals from across the region to exchange knowledge and identify practical measures for safeguarding employees in a changing climate.

The third OHS Practitioners Annual Conference 2026, held alongside the Association’s Annual General Meeting (Agm), is scheduled for February 13–14.

The two-day forum will concentrate on advancing safe, healthy and dignified working environments while reinforcing professional standards and ethical conduct within the occupational health and safety (Ohs) sector.

In addition to fostering dialogue, the conference aims to strengthen capacity building, research, advocacy and policy engagement, while deepening cooperation among practitioners, employers, regulators, academic institutions and development partners.

Tohasa President Caroline Baraza described the gathering as an established national platform for advancing Ohs practice in alignment with domestic legislation, international standards and recognised global practice.

“This conference marks the third edition of our annual professional assembly. Since its launch two years ago, participation has increased steadily, alongside the breadth of discussions and the event’s overall influence,” she said.

Ms Baraza observed that earlier conferences have already driven measurable progress, including greater professional involvement, heightened awareness of workplace hazards and stronger coordination among key stakeholders.

“There is now a clearer emphasis on preventive, sustainable and climate-responsive Ohs approaches, which are indispensable in the current environment,” she added.

More than 500 practitioners from Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya are expected to attend, underscoring the cross-border nature of workplace safety challenges.

Participants will examine lessons drawn from recent experience, share proven practices and analyse emerging climate-related risks affecting employees.

Discussions will also address practical strategies, control measures and innovations designed to reduce injuries, illness and long-term health consequences associated with climate pressures.

Universities and training institutions—including the University of Dar es Salaam (Udsm), Ardhi University, Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas), Sokoine University of Agriculture (Sua) and the University of Dodoma (Udom)—have been invited to participate.

Their involvement is intended to connect students and academics with real-world practice, mentorship and professional networks, thereby preparing the next generation of safety leaders.

The conference will also feature the Tohasa Awards, recognising organisations and individual professionals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to occupational health and safety.

Sponsors and exhibitors will have an opportunity to present technologies, services and innovations that support safer workplaces.