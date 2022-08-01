Samia appoints Prisons chief to top Mara job

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Sunday July 31, 2022 appointed the Commissioner General of Prisons (CGP), Major General Suleiman Mzee, as new regional commissioner for Mara.

Head of State named Major General Mzee to replace Dr Raphael Chegeni as the new Mara RC.

Major General Mzee was appointed CGP in January, 2020 by late President John Magufuli.

Earlier this week, President Samia named Dr Chegeni who is former Busega lawmaker, as Mara RC, replacing Ally Happi who was dropped in the latest major RCs reshuffle.

On Friday July 29, 2022 President Hassan made changes of RCs with many being shifted to new stations as others revoked from public service.

In a statement signed by the Director of Presidential Communication State House, Zuhura Yunus the appointee will sworn in on Monday August 1, 2022.