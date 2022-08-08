Samia calls upon politicians to put aside their political differences

By Dickson Ng’hily More by this Author

Kyela. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has advised political leaders to put aside their differences and work toward national economic development saying the country needs all of its people regardless of their political affiliations.

The president was speaking during her 4-day tour in Mbeya region whereby in Kyela, various projects were inspected including the Sh10 billion Mpuguso Teachers College upgrade, the Sh26 billion One-Stop Border Post (OSBP) at Kasumulu/Songwe border, and the 39-kilometre Kikusya – Ipinda – Matema road.

President Hassan said that development is not discriminative and when political leaders are elected, then they should focus on working for the nation’s prosperity.

“I was impressed by Mr Simon Michael, Councillor for Kiwira Ward in Rungwe District, he is from the opposition Chadema, but he works for Tanzanians.”

According to the President, Mr Michael’s political ideology did not stop him from executing and implementing the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi election manifesto.

“This is what we all need to do, let’s do politics during the campaign but when we’ve done, then let’s work for the country’s development, Mr Michael is doing a great and tremendous job.”

On the other hand, President Hassan said that collecting revenue, transparently and efficiently has been a challenge for local governments in the country, yet without revenue the country will need to borrow for development, a path she is not in favour of.

“When the central government gives money to a local council, they just slowdown in collecting revenue from their own sources, and if they have collected, then the revenue collected, ends up in individual pockets, we are going to have zero tolerance such leaders.”

The President also urged Tanzanians to play their part by paying their dues adding that: “Tax and other levies are a fundamental way for the country to generate public revenues that make it possible to finance investments in human capital, infrastructure, and the provision of services for citizens and businesses.”