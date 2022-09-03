Samia directs police to build modern stations

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday directed the Police Force to wisely use funds collected from different sources to challenges of stations and officers’ residential buildings.

President Hassan made the statement during the official launching of different development projects executed in the Makunduchi District, South Unguja Region in Zanzibar.

The launch was part of the annual festival dubbed Kizimkazi whose climax would be marked in the Zanzibar Archipelago today.

The festival was founded by President Hassan in 2016 shortly after assuming top government roles as the country’s vice president.

The objective is to bring people together, protecting and maintaining traditions and customs, encouraging development activities and promoting economic opportunities in the area.

The development projects that were launched yesterday include a secondary school, a laboratory building, examination hall, the Savings and Credit Co-operative Society (Saccoss), Shehia office and a police station.

“In the past, the police officers used to come outside the Makunduchi area to arrest criminals. The opening of this station is a significant gain in strengthen security and safety in the area,” she said.

“It is a modern and an exemplary station in the Isles. My opinion is that all other stations that are built in the Isles should be like this,” she added.

The Head of State said under the good supervision, funds collected by police could respond to different claims voiced by lawmakers on shortage of police stations in the country.

CRDB Bank PLC Group managing director Abdulmajid Nsekela said they have funded the construction of a school laboratory in the area in order to create conducive learning environment for the youth in the Isles.

“We want to significantly contribute in the preparation of experts to enable the nation to move forward at a faster speed. That is why we have successfully constructed a laboratory here that will help to find scientists,” he said.