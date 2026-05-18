Samia forms new criminal inquiry commission into 2025 election violence

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has established a special criminal inquiry commission to investigate violent incidents linked to the October 29, 2025 election period and its aftermath, following recommendations from an earlier judicial inquiry.

According to an official statement issued by the Chief Secretary’s Office, the commission has been formed in line with powers granted under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, Cap. 32, and will focus on uncovering the truth behind reported acts of violence, deaths and other disputed incidents.

The move follows the submission of a report by a judicial commission chaired by retired Judge Othman Chande, which recommended the creation of a dedicated criminal investigation body to pursue unresolved issues raised during its findings.

In its recommendations, the Chande-led team called for deeper investigations into key areas, including identifying individuals behind violent incidents, clarifying cases involving deaths and injuries, and addressing reports of missing bodies and other unresolved claims.

The newly appointed commission will be chaired by retired Court of Appeal judge Shaban Lila, who has been named commissioner and chairperson.

Other members include retired Judge Gad Mjemmas, retired Judge Awadh Bawazir and retired Judge Aishieli Sumari, all former High Court judges.