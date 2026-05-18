US urges G7 nations to tighten sanctions on Iran amid global economic tensions

Paris. United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called on countries around the world, particularly members of the G7, to join Washington in tightening sanctions against Iran amid escalating tensions linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Mr Bessent made the remarks as finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven major economies gathered in Paris for a two-day meeting dominated by concerns over global economic instability, inflation pressures and disruptions in energy markets.

According to Reuters, the US Treasury chief said he would urge G7 nations to adopt measures aimed at restricting financial flows that could support what he described as Iran’s “war machine”.

The meeting comes at a time when the Iran conflict has continued to rattle global markets, contributing to rising oil prices, inflation concerns and supply chain uncertainty across several economies. Finance ministers are also discussing debt pressures, trade imbalances and the impact of geopolitical tensions on global growth prospects.

Washington has in recent months intensified economic pressure on Tehran through a series of sanctions targeting Iranian entities, airlines and financial networks.

The US Treasury Department has warned foreign governments and companies against facilitating business transactions involving sanctioned Iranian organisations.