Samia leads national farewell for Tanzania's former Prime Minister Cleopa Msuya

Mwanga. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has arrived at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT), Usangi Kivindu Parish, to attend the funeral service of the late Cleopa Msuya.

The late Msuya, who passed away on Wednesday, 7 May 2025, served as the country’s first Vice President and was also a retired Prime Minister.

Born in 1931 in Chomvu Village, Usangi, Mwanga District in Kilimanjaro Region, Msuya succumbed to heart disease while receiving treatment at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

He is expected to be laid to rest today, Tuesday, 13 May 2025, at the family cemetery at his home.

Among those joining President Samia at the burial are the President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Vice President, Dr Philip Mpango, and Zanzibar’s Second Vice President, Hemed Suleiman Abdulla.

Also present are the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson, CCM Secretary General, Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, various government ministers, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Camillus Wambura. Religious leaders, including bishops, are also in attendance.

Former President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, former First Vice President and Prime Minister John Malecela, and former Prime Minister Frederick Sumaye have also attended the funeral.

The Head of ELCT, Dr Alex Malasusa, presides over the service.

Yesterday, 12 May 2025, after the late leader’s body was brought to the CD Msuya grounds in Mwanga District, members of the public had an opportunity to pay their last respects, with several religious and government leaders offering condolences.

Following the viewing at CD Msuya grounds, the procession continued to Usangi, specifically to Kilaweni Secondary School, where further condolences were paid.

Residents of the area were also able to pay their respects before the body was taken home for the night.