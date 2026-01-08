Samia makes mini-cabinet reshuffle, drops Home Affairs minister

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has made a mini-reshuffle to her Cabinet, dropping the Minister for Home Affairs and appointing new minister for Sports and Information in changes aimed at strengthening government performance.

In a statement issued on Thursday, January 8, 2026 by Chief Secretary Dr Moses Kusiluka and signed by the Director of Presidential Communications Mr Bakari Machumu, the President announced a series of appointments and dismissals affecting ministers, deputy ministers, permanent secretaries and ambassadors.

Mr Patrobas Katambi has been appointed Minister for Home Affairs, replacing Mr Boniface George Simbachawene, whose appointment has been revoked. Prior to the new role, Mr Katambi served as Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade. No reasonsm was issued for the dropping of Mr Simcachawene.

In another key change, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi has been appointed Minister of State in the Office of the President (Special Duties). He was previously the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports.

Mr Paul Makonda has been named the new Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, moving up from his previous position as Deputy Minister in the same docket.

At deputy minister level, Mr Dennis Londo has been appointed Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade, shifting from the Home Affairs portfolio. Mr Ayoub Mahmoud has been appointed Deputy Minister for Home Affairs.

Changes were also made among permanent secretaries, with Dr Richard Muyungi appointed Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Vice-President (Union and Environment). He replaces Mr Cyprian Luhemeja, who has been appointed an ambassador.

Other newly appointed ambassadors are Ms Zena Said, Mr Waziri Salum and Major General Mbaraka Mkeremy.

In further appointments, Mr Ally Samaje has been named Chief Executive Officer of the Tanzania Geological Survey, replacing Dr Mussa Budeba. Meanwhile, the appointment of Prof Eliakimu Zahabu as Chairperson of the Board of the National Carbon Monitoring Centre has been revoked.