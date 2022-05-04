Samia, Mwinyi: Peace the key pillar of development

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar/Upcountry. Peace as a pillar for sustainable development was the main theme of the message as President Samia Suluhu Hassan led Muslims in the country in the Idd-ul-Fitr celebrations to mark the end of the Holy Month of Ramadhan.

At a national ceremony in Dar es Salaam, President Hassan also noted that despite the slow taking of vaccination of Covid-19 among Tanzanians, the government was planning to come up with yet another comprehensive vaccination campaign.

“So far we have been able to vaccinate 3,950,839 people, equivalent to 13 percent of the targeted group. Looking at these statistics, we are a little ahead of those who started before us and we pledge to make more efforts…,” she said.

The President expressed her belief that the lessons learned during Lent for Christians and Ramadhan for Muslims would be embraced by all Tanzanians by living in the fear of God, in order to maintain peace and stability in the country.

“I call upon all of us to continue with the life we had during the period of fasting. Those that which were not right then cannot be right during other times,” she observed.

The Head of State urged people of all faiths to continue living in harmony and cooperation so as to preserve and maintain peace and solidarity: “I urge Tanzanians to take care and maintain peace and security in the country.”

“Parents and guardians need to stay firmly grounded in our religious, cultural and traditional values in raising children. We have forgotten this a bit and now the world is ahead of us…,” she said.

President Hassan thanked all religious institutions for the co-operation they give to the government, especially where they (religious bodies) make development plans in line with those of the government.

“I thank you and assure you of government’s cooperation in bringing development to Tanzanians. Whenever you are frustrated with things like taxes, come, let’s sit and talk,” she said.





In Zanzibar

For his part, Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi encouraged Muslims to celebrate the day by doing good deeds as directed by the Prophet of God, Mohammed, and to continue thanking Allah for giving them such a grace.

“Allah has set for us the Holy Month as a special season to learn to be pious by doing good deeds and abstaining. We have the responsibility to continue all the good things we did throughout the month,” he said from the Isles in a live broadcast event.

He said the state of allegiance and stability that prevailed throughout the period should be maintained as it is an important basis for maintaining the existing peace and promoting obedience to the rule of law and good governance.

“It is good that these good things were developed and put in plans to be maintained and developed as they contribute to the blessings to our society,” he said.

Elsewhere, Muslim believers in Dodoma Region were also encouraged to continue worshipping and doing good deeds throughout their life as they did during the Holy Month of Ramadhan.

The statement was made by Sheikh Said Ally Hassani from Malindi in Kenya on behalf of the Imam of the Sunn Mosque Sheikh Ahmed Zuberi after the Idd-ul-Fitr prayers held at the Jamuhuri Stadium in the capital.

Sheik Ally said Muslims in the last 30 days of fasting have been God-fearing and fully engaged in prayers and doing things that were pleasing to God.

He said a peaceful country leads to a prosperous economy as people work while assured of their lives’ safety and security and that of their families.

“We have ended Ramadhan by concluding 30 days, so I urge you to continue to fear God during your daily lives,” said Sheikh Ally.

In Katavi Region, Sheikh Mashaka Kakulukulu, while addressing the people of the region, urged Muslims to use Idd-ul-Fitri to fight acts of violence and instead preach maintenance of peace and love.

He also urged Muslims to have good conducts, live well with the people, and to oppose the killings by people who are possessed by evil spirits and going the Satan’s way.

“Today we witness waves of crimes in different parts of the country, this is due to the tendency of abandoning issues pertaining to morality,” said Sheikh Kakulukulu.

He noted that the issue of good conduct did not grow like a mushroom unless it started from a young age, thus he called on parents and guardians to begin to nurture and teach children good manners.

“If we do this properly it will prevent the tragedies we are witnessing including brutal killings. Let us restore Allah’s fear and let each one be an ambassador for the other,” he said.

In Iringa, the regional sheikh Said Abri at the ceremony urged young people not to join criminal gangs like ‘panya road’ that were wreaking havoc in Dar es Salaam, but to seek legal employment, saying that all criminal acts were perpetrated by ungodly people.

“Iringa should be an example of a peceaful place, I urge the youth not to join criminal gangs, but work hard to earn a living, go for legal activities,” urged Sheikh Abri.

He called upon residents of the region to protest against sexual violence, especially against children, women and girls as the results of such indicent acts were bad.

“Sexual violence is against the Quran, and if people do not stop, they are sinning against God,” said Sheikh Abri.