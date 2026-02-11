Samia names new board chairs for strategic national institutions

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed new chairpersons to lead several key national institutions, in a move aimed at strengthening governance and oversight across strategic sectors.

According to a statement issued on February 11, 2026, by Chief Secretary Ambassador Dr Moses Kusiluka, the appointments cover the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC), National Carbon Monitoring Centre (NCMC) and the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU).

Former National Assembly Speaker Anne Samamba Makinda has been appointed chairperson of the Board of Directors of NBS, the central agency responsible for producing official statistics used for planning, policy formulation, and monitoring national development.

Mr Jaffer Machano has been named chairperson of the Board of TRC, replacing Mr Ally Amani Karavina. TRC manages and develops the country’s railway infrastructure, including the ongoing expansion of the Standard Gauge Railway.

Dr Albina Andrew Chuwa will chair the Board of the National Carbon Monitoring Centre, which supports climate monitoring, carbon accounting, and environmental management initiatives.

Meanwhile, Prof Makenya Abraham Maboko has been appointed chairperson of the Tanzania Commission for Universities, the regulatory body overseeing higher education standards, accreditation, and institutional quality assurance.