Samia orders the construction of new heroes monument

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed the prime minister and Dodoma regional commissioner to find a spacious place where a new monument of national heroes will be built.

According to the President the new monument has to suit the status of Dodoma City as the country’s capital.

She said the Mashujaa Grounds that are currently used for National Heroes commemoration are in the city centre and due to growth of the city there is need to for larger area.

President Hassan was speaking on Monday July 25, 2022 during the commemoration of National Heroes known as Mashujaa Day held in Dodoma.

"Considering this day's essence and Dodoma's growth, I would like to recommend to the Prime Minister and the Regional Commissioner find a spacious area and build a National Monument that suits the nation's capital reputation at an affordable cost," she said.





President Samia Suluhu Hassan standing in front of national heroes monument during the commemoration of National Heroes held in Dodoma on Monday July 25, 2022 . PHOTO | STATE HOUSE



On other hand, she also urged the prime minister and defense and security organs to prepare commemorations that require a low budget.

Mashujaa Day which was not commemorated in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is observed on July 25th, every year to collectively honour all those who contributed towards the struggle for Tanzania’s independence or positively contributed in the post-independence era.

Those who were present at this year’s commemorations included the Vice President, Phillip Mpango, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and the Speaker of the National Assembly, Tulia Ackson.

Also in attendance were the former presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi and Jakaya Kikwete, former prime ministers John Malecela, Fredrick Sumaye and Mizengo Pinda.