Dar basketball players to benefit from Sh588.9m sponsorship deal

Dar es Salaam. Basketball players competing in the Basketball Dar es Salaam League (BDL) are set to benefit from an estimated Sh588.9 million during the 2026 season after sports betting firm betPawa renewed its sponsorship of the competition, extending the popular Locker Room Bonus (LRB) program aimed at rewarding winning teams.

The renewed partnership means every player in a winning team will receive an instant Sh88,750, with bonuses also paid to the team's technical bench after every league victory.

Under the program 12 players and four technical officials, including two coaches, from each winning team will receive the payments, making every victory financially rewarding while motivating teams to remain competitive throughout the season.

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Speaking during the signing ceremony in Dar es Salaam, betPawa's Regional Manager for Southern and Eastern Africa, Bwalya Noah, said the company believes the growth of basketball begins with investing directly in players.

"At betPawa, we believe that success on the court should create value for the people who make it happen. That belief gave birth to the Locker Room Bonus. When a team wins, the players and technical staff who earned that victory should receive an immediate reward," said Noah.

She said the initiative recognises players' efforts, rewards excellence and ensures success on the court translates into tangible financial benefits.

Noah noted that the program has grown into one of Africa's leading sports development initiatives, benefiting thousands of athletes in countries including Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria and Cameroon, while hundreds of Tanzanian basketball players have already received bonuses through the initiative.

Basketball Dar es Salaam League (BDL) president Shendu Hamis welcomed the renewal of the partnership, describing it as a major boost for the league and its players.

"We are delighted to renew our partnership with betPawa because this sponsorship continues to bring real value to our league. It motivates players to give their best in every match and increases competitiveness throughout the season," said Hamis.

He said the Locker Room Bonus has changed the mindset of players and clubs, with every match carrying added significance because teams know victory comes with immediate financial rewards.

"The sponsorship has also helped improve professionalism among clubs and strengthened the overall standard of competition. We believe this partnership will continue to elevate basketball in Dar es Salaam and Tanzania as a whole," he added.

Meanwhile, betPawa East Africa Marketing Coordinator Nassoro Mungaya said the company expects the renewed partnership to contribute significantly to the development of basketball in Tanzania.

"Our expectation is to see positive results both on and off the court. We want to see more competitive matches, better organised clubs and players who are motivated to perform consistently," said Mungaya.

He said betPawa will continue working closely with the Basketball Dar es Salaam League and the Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) to strengthen the systems that support the game.

"Beyond paying bonuses, we are investing in better administration through player registration, verification and accurate match reporting. Strong systems are essential if we are to achieve sustainable development of the sport," he said.

Mungaya added that the company's long-term vision is to help Tanzanian basketball reach higher standards by rewarding excellence and creating more opportunities for players.

"We believe that when players are recognised and rewarded for their performances, they become more committed, clubs become stronger and the entire game benefits. That is the kind of positive impact we want to continue seeing," he said.