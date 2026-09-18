Othman’s return to Zanzibar Government puts political promises to the test









Unguja. The reappointment of Othman Masoud Othman as Zanzibar’s First Vice President has brought ACT-Wazalendo back into the Government of National Unity, but political stakeholders say he faces a difficult task in balancing his party’s expectations with his responsibilities in government.

President of Zanzibar Dr Hussein Mwinyi reappointed Mr Othman on September 18, 2026, after ACT-Wazalendo formally submitted his name for the position.

According to a statement issued by Chief Secretary Mansura Mosi Kassim, Mr Othman is expected to take the oath of office on Tuesday, September 22, at 10am at State House in Zanzibar.

The appointment follows months of political dialogue and reconciliation between Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and ACT-Wazalendo, after which the opposition party formally submitted Mr Othman’s name to President Mwinyi.

The position is provided for under Zanzibar’s constitutional framework for the Government of National Unity. The 10th constitutional amendment of 2010 provides that the political party that comes second in the presidential election and secures more than 10 per cent of the vote is entitled to nominate the First Vice President.

However, nearly 11 months after the October 29, 2025 General Election, the constitutional provision had not been implemented, following disagreements and other political issues.

How the process unfolded

The latest development follows political dialogue and reconciliation efforts that began in November last year.

The talks resulted in a joint statement establishing a framework for reconciliation and addressing political grievances in Zanzibar.

A joint committee was subsequently formed to oversee implementation of the agreements, including the process of appointing ACT-Wazalendo members to the House of Representatives.

After remaining outside the Government of National Unity for an extended period, ACT-Wazalendo eventually decided to formally submit Mr Othman’s name to President Mwinyi.

The submission paved the way for the President to make the appointment.

Political reaction

CCM Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training in Zanzibar Khamis Mbeto congratulated ACT-Wazalendo for submitting its nominee in accordance with the Constitution and President Mwinyi for making the appointment.

“CCM congratulates ACT-Wazalendo for taking a broader view and agreeing to return to the Government after remaining outside for a long time,” he said.

Mr Mbeto said CCM would provide full cooperation to the Government of National Unity to enable it to carry out its responsibilities to the people.

He, however, stressed that the Government was implementing the CCM manifesto and that the First Vice President would perform duties assigned to him by the President in accordance with the Constitution, with the aim of maintaining peace, unity, solidarity and brotherhood among Zanzibaris.

Chairman of the Council of Political Parties Juma Khatib also welcomed the appointment, saying it represented implementation of the Zanzibar Constitution.

He commended both ACT-Wazalendo and CCM for engaging in dialogue and reaching an agreement, describing it as a positive development for Zanzibar’s political and social future.

“We had reached a major political deadlock, but this is an important step because it means implementing the Constitution and the law. We hope they will fulfil these requirements in the interests of Zanzibaris,” he said.

Political analyst and activist Ali Makame Issa said the decision by Mr Othman and CCM to work together was a positive step towards improving political relations in Zanzibar.

He said Zanzibaris should take pride in resolving their differences through dialogue rather than waiting for foreign countries to intervene.

However, Mr Makame cautioned that meaningful political and social change in Zanzibar would require dialogue involving wider sections of society rather than being limited to the two political parties.

“In the past, it was easier for CCM and CUF to make decisive agreements because decisions in the House of Representatives required consensus between the two sides due to the distribution of seats. That is no longer the case,” he said.

The challenge facing Othman

Despite the welcome for his appointment, Mr Othman faces a difficult task as he returns to the position of First Vice President.

Mr Makame said Mr Othman had made several demands and commitments before agreeing to submit his name or return to the Government of National Unity, meaning Zanzibaris would closely watch how he delivers on those commitments from within government.

Citizens and political stakeholders will also be watching how he seeks to fulfil those commitments while serving in government.

Mr Makame said Mr Othman would face the challenge of convincing the public that his leadership would be distinct from that of the late Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, who previously held the position.

“Maalim Seif had considerable political influence, to the extent that a referendum was held before he agreed to join the Government of National Unity. Othman therefore needs to demonstrate through actions that directly affect citizens rather than relying on words,” he said.

With the Government implementing the CCM manifesto and the President assigning duties to the First Vice President in accordance with the Constitution, Mr Othman will have to navigate the balance between the position of his ACT-Wazalendo party and his responsibilities as a government leader.

Political analyst Abeid Haji also said Mr Othman would face a difficult task despite his experience and political positions, particularly because the Government was implementing the CCM manifesto.

“He is an adviser to the President, but he does not have the authority to make decisions on his own. The President may choose to implement his advice or reject it. Given this situation and the promises he has made to citizens, he will have to think carefully to avoid being seen as having misled them,” he said.

This is the second time Mr Othman has been appointed to the position during the eighth-phase government under President Mwinyi.