Samia to reopen Kariakoo market after post-fire reconstruction

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan is set to officially reopen the iconic Kariakoo Main Market on February 8, 2026, following years of reconstruction after the market was gutted by a major fire in July 2021.

The Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Albert Chalamila, made the announcement today, Friday, February 6, 2026, while addressing journalists in the city.

The blaze that swept through the market in July 2021 destroyed large sections of the historic trading hub, which serves thousands of traders and customers from across Dar es Salaam and the wider East African region.

Reconstruction and renovation works, funded with about Sh28 billion by the government, have since been underway, with modern fire suppression systems and upgraded facilities installed as part of efforts to prevent future disasters.

President Samia’s planned reopening comes as authorities finalise preparations to restore normal business operations at one of Tanzania’s busiest commercial centres.

As of January 31, 2025, authorities had published the names of over 1,500 traders cleared to return to the market following verification and rehabilitation processes.