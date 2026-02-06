Samia transfers personal secretary Waziri, appoints new regional commissioners

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has transferred her Secretary, Ambassador Waziri Rajabu Salum, to a new docket as part of a wide-ranging reshuffle that also saw changes in key ministries and the appointment of new regional commissioners.

In a statement issued by the Chief Secretary, Ambassador Dr Moses Kusiluka, the President approved structural changes to the Office of the President (Planning and Investment) and the Ministry of Energy, allowing each institution to operate with two Permanent Secretaries.

As part of the reshuffle, Ambassador Salum, who has been serving as the President’s Secretary, was transferred and appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, replacing Dr Hashil Twaib Abdallah, who will be redeployed.

The changes were accompanied by a raft of appointments and transfers affecting regional administration, central government ministries and state institutions.

At the regional level, Colonel Yahya Ramadhani Kido was appointed Regional Commissioner for Kagera, replacing Ms Fatma Mwassa. Colonel Donald William Msengi was named Regional Commissioner for Mtwara, taking over from Colonel Patrick Kenan Sawala, who will be assigned other duties.

At the Permanent Secretary level, Dr Tausi Mbaga Kida was appointed Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President responsible for Planning. She also becomes the Executive Secretary of the National Planning Commission, replacing Dr Fred Matola Msemwa who was appointed Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President responsible for Investment.

In the Ministry of Energy, Dr James Peter Mataragio was appointed Permanent Secretary responsible for petroleum and natural gas, while Mr Felchesmi Jossen Mramba will serve as Permanent Secretary in charge of electricity and renewable energy.

President Hassan also appointed new Regional Administrative Secretaries. Dr Toba Alnason Nguvila was named RAS for Arusha Region following the retirement of Mr Missaile Musa, while Dr Stephen Justice Nindi was appointed RAS for Njombe Region, replacing Ms Judica Omary, who has also retired.

Several deputy permanent secretaries were also appointed. Mr Nsubili Akomeligwe Kajela Joshua was named Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, responsible for Treasury services, while Mr Aristides Robert Mbwasi was appointed Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

In the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Prof Mohammed Sheikh was appointed Deputy Permanent Secretary in charge of fisheries, while Dr Fabian Magawa Madele will oversee livestock affairs. Dr Edwin Mhede, who previously held the post, will be assigned other duties.

Other appointments include Ms Rose Zacharia Ambrose as Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water, Mr Emmanuel Tayari as Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health responsible for pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, and Prof Peter Lawrence Makenga Msoffe, who was transferred from the Office of the Vice President to the Ministry of Agriculture to oversee crop development and food security.

Ambassador Baraka Haran Luvanda was appointed Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Vice President, responsible for environmental affairs.

Mr Sosthenes Laurent Kewe was appointed Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Planning Commission in charge of monitoring and evaluation, replacing Dr Linda Ezekiel.

In diplomatic appointments, Major General Marco Elisha Gaguti was appointed Ambassador and will be posted to a duty station to be announced later.

Meanwhile, Dr Hassan Mahmoud Mshinda was appointed Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI).