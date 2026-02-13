Samia urges stronger climate financing, unity at Africa leaders’ meeting

Addis Ababa. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has called on fellow African leaders to push for stronger climate financing, enhanced early warning systems and a united continental position in global negotiations.

President Hassan was speaking during a meeting of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), convened on the margins of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa on February 13, 2026.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan

Addressing leaders, President Hassan said climate change continued to disrupt critical sectors of African economies, including agriculture, energy, fisheries, tourism and transport infrastructure, thereby threatening livelihoods across the continent.

She noted that the growing frequency of extreme weather events was placing additional strain on already vulnerable communities and called for urgent, coordinated action to safeguard development gains.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan arrives for the 2026 session of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change on February 13, 2026, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The meeting is chaired by President William Ruto of Kenya and precedes the 39th summit of the African Union scheduled for February 14 – 15, 2026. The high-level session is intended to accelerate climate action and reinforce Africa’s common position on climate change.

President Hassan told the gathering that Tanzania was implementing measures aimed at strengthening resilience, including investment in renewable energy and the promotion of clean cooking solutions to reduce environmental degradation while improving public health outcomes.

She emphasised the need for reliable weather forecasting and disaster preparedness, urging stronger collaboration with regional institutions such as the African Centre of Meteorological Applications for Development to enhance early warning systems and minimise climate-related losses.

On climate financing, she urged developed nations to honour their pledges and ensure that funds are accessible and affordable for developing countries. She said predictable and adequate financing remained essential for both adaptation and mitigation efforts in Africa.

The President also backed the establishment of harmonised African carbon market standards, arguing that a unified framework would enable the continent to benefit equitably from carbon trading while safeguarding its natural resources.

She said Africa must speak with one voice in global climate negotiations to ensure that its development priorities are fully reflected in international agreements.

