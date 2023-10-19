Save the Children seeks to involve youngsters in governance matters

Dar es Salaam. Save the Children Tanzania has launched the Children and Youth Advisory Committee (CYAC), which aims to play a crucial role in promoting child participation within the organization's governance system.

Through the CYAC, children will receive capacity training on coaching, mentorship, and opportunities for internships when available, allowing them to grow and develop as advocates for children's rights in Tanzania.

Save the Children, country director Angela Kauleni, said today, October 19, 2023, at the launching event that child participation is paramount to their organization.

"We believe in the rights of all children to participate in governance. We are committed to removing barriers that often prevent them from meaningfully participating in decisions that impact their lives. This commitment is not just about words but about actions that reflect our dedication to the children and youth we serve," she said.

Ms Kauleni said to ensure maximum participation of the CYAC, Save the Children will use consultative participation to seek children's views, to understand their lives, experiences, and concerns. "We will also use collaborative participation, where children will be involved in specific programs and activities, and use child-led participation to empower children to initiate activities and advocate for themselves," she added.

All these three forms will offer different opportunities for children to influence decisions that bring about positive change in our organization and our work for the children of Tanzania.

Save the Children, East and Southern Africa (ESA) Regional Director Mr Ian Vale, said CYAC provides children with a platform to voice their opinions, concerns, and ideas within their communities.

"You are the future leaders, and your voice matters. We are committed to equipping you with the skills to research and advocate for child rights issues. This knowledge will empower you to effect change and drive your vision for a brighter future," he told the children who attended the event.

CYAC consists of 12 brilliant young minds whose duty is to advise Save the Children’s board of directors and senior management team on development and humanitarian work.