SBL in partnership to train people with disabilities to generate income through Agriculture

Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) has joined hands with the government to promote agribusiness for persons enabled differently (PEDs).

To implement this, SBL has partnered with the Foundation of Disabilities Hope (FDH) to empower over a hundred PEDs through agricultural and business training.





According to SBL’s corporate relations director, John Wanyancha they are proud to partner with FDH to facilitate the income-generating training that will equip over 100 PEDs with agricultural and other technical skills.





“We are confident that as a result of this, we will create a new pool of agriculture officers and agribusiness experts who will be involved in commercialized farming, thereby strengthening our agriculture sector, which is the backbone of our economy. We will also be proud to source our raw materials from PEDs, which will, ultimately, boost their income and raise their standard of living” he said.





The Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Anthony Mavunde who graced the opening of the program acknowledged how crucial PEDs are in developing the agricultural sector.





“This role played by SBL will help implement our strategic involvement in expanding our agricultural sector,” he said.





He added: I am pleased with SBL’s efforts in playing a significant role in supporting agriculture in the country through its business operations that source over 18,000 tones of cereals per annum. We are grateful to SBL for fostering agriculture resilience in our country by being inclusive of persons enabled differently.”





SBL has stated that it will continue to partner with key PED associations and stakeholders to drive the inclusion agenda that will ensure sustainability in the community.





The brewer recalled other efforts it is making in providing scholarships for PEDs to study agriculture-related courses in their new Kilimo-Viwanda Scholarship window that was launched in August this year.





At SBL, creating the most inclusive and diverse culture is core in achieving our performance ambition, which is deeply rooted in their purpose to promote sustainability by 2030 through their community programs.



