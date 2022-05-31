SBL upbeat of promoting inclusive and sustainable community

SBL, through its parent company DIAGEO, has set its sights on continuing to champion inclusion and diversity, with a goal of increasing the representation of not just women but also persons with disabilities in workplaces and its ecosystem.

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) has long pursued sustainable development for the locals in conjunction with its beer manufacturing operations. Its long-standing legacy and impact are also deeply woven into Society 2030: The Spirit of Progress, a 10-year action plan to help create a more inclusive and sustainable world.

SBL's positive role in the country coincides to the government's Third Five-Year Development Plan 2021/22 – 2025/26, which outlines national development priorities, some of which SBL has already surpassed.

SBL is making strides to intervene in supporting key issues, such as fight against discrimination in all of its forms, poverty alleviation, agricultural transformation, women empowerment, quality education, and a variety of other important responsibilities in the country.

SBL, for example, has established itself amongst pioneers in promoting 'inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all' through its Kilimo Viwanda scholarship program.

The scholarship seeks to expand Tanzania's existing pool of agricultural experts, which is critical for assisting farmers in increasing productivity and, ultimately, income. It has sponsored over 200 agriculture college students with a 50-50 gender split since its inception in 2020 – yet another brilliant move to promote gender equality.

SBL's STEM Apprentice Program seeks to involve more young women in science subjects. It promotes women's participation and progress. Males outnumber young females in science fields which SBL tends to influence change.

Ten young females with a Bachelor's degree or higher diploma or equivalent in electrical engineering, electronics engineering, mechanical engineering, mechanic engineering, food science and technology have already been hired to work for the company for a year.

SBL's Water of Life program is saving millions of lives by providing clean, safe water to needy areas especially to women who had to walk miles to get water now spend less time. SBL has built 18 boreholes in eight regions since 2010, feeding over 2 million rural residents.

The success of this program has improved other areas, such as agriculture, where the beer maker sources local materials, helping 400 local farmers who grow maize, sorghum, and barley.

Farmers supply up to 80 per cent of the company's raw materials requirement a year. As such, SBL provides direct support to their network through free seeds, field technical services and linking them to financial institutions to access credit facilities.

The SBL agenda is consistent with the global sustainable goal of achieving zero hunger and promoting inclusive sustainable economic growth, employment, and decent work for all. Its success is heavily reliant on ensuring food security and implementing more strategic agricultural sector interventions.

As an alcoholic beverage brewer, SBL has taken significant steps to protect its customers, employees, and community by advising against drinking and driving. SBL is being carried out by the government, the police, and vehicle drivers from the grassroots to the national level.

John Wanyancha, the SBL Director of Corporate Relations was quoted, ‘the company urges people to drink better, not more, knowing very well that it is for the common good of the society that it should promote moderate drinking and tackle alcohol misuse.'

In that respect, SBL launched the DRINKiQ online education tool, part of the 'Drink Positive' campaign. The new platform contains consumers' information they deserve to make positive decisions about drinking responsibly and tackle myths about alcohol consumption