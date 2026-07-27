Second phase of Sh204.4 billion solar project set for completion in 17 months

Kishapu. Residents of Ngunga village in Kishapu District will benefit from clean water and a new health dispensary as part of the second phase of a solar power project being implemented in the area.

The two services have been among the community’s biggest challenges for years.

The announcement was made yesterday, July 27, 2026, by Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) Managing Director Lazaro Twange during a contract-signing ceremony to mark the start of the project’s second phase.

The project, valued at Sh204.4 billion, will involve expansion of the solar power facility, construction of a water supply system and a dispensary.

“The second phase of this project will be implemented over 17 months from now, followed by a 24-month defects liability period. The project will also provide Ngunga residents with clean water and a health dispensary,” Mr Twange said.

Kishapu District Council Chairperson Josephat Limbe said about 300 residents benefited from the first phase of the solar power project, adding that the expanded project is expected to attract more investors, particularly in the industrial sector.

“This project will encourage investors to establish industries in Kishapu because reliable electricity is available and generation capacity continues to increase. During the first phase, about 300 residents benefited from the project,” he said.

Ngunga Village Chairperson Musa Masesa said the project had brought recognition to the village, which had long felt neglected, adding that residents were already benefiting from electricity.

However, he said access to clean water and healthcare services remained major challenges.

“We ask the contractor to ensure that this second phase benefits us by providing clean water. Ngunga residents still face serious challenges in accessing water and healthcare services, and we have been promised that these will be delivered through the project,” Mr Masesa said.

Shinyanga Regional Commissioner Mboni Mhita said the government had allocated more than Sh1.63 trillion for various development projects in the region since the sixth phase administration of President Samia Suluhu Hassan came to power almost five years ago.

Speaking on behalf of Shinyanga residents, she expressed gratitude for the project, saying it would increase investment opportunities and strengthen relations between the project and surrounding communities.

Energy Minister Deogratius Ndejembi said electricity was the foundation of development, stressing that meaningful progress could not be achieved without reliable power supply.

He said electricity previously had to travel long distances to reach the Lake Zone, affecting reliability.

“This is a major investment, and the government has decided to take another step by increasing the country’s energy mix. This project will ensure a reliable electricity supply, and we are still on course to achieve our target of generating 8,000 megawatts by 2030,” Mr Ndejembi said.

The minister directed Tanesco to ensure the project was completed within the agreed timeframe and that local communities benefited during construction and after completion.