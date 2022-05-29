Sh22 billion from GIZ to transform vocational education training

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA) expects major changes in the next three years in enrollment areas that will lead the authority to achieve the goal of producing more skilled labour-force for industries by 2025, it has been stated.

In line with this, the authority has identified four priority areas from the Sh22 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between VETA and the German Development Cooperation (GIZ) on Thursday as catalysts to expand training level in the country.

The GIZ Employment and Skills for Development in Africa Programme (E4D), an innovative public-private partnership programme implemented in seven African countries, would among other things enhance the technical capacity of VETA in terms of training, equipment and meeting industry standards.

The MoU, which was signed in Dodoma, would also facilitate matching services that lead to job and internship placements for artisans and provide financial support in tuition fees to about 5,700 disadvantaged beneficiaries.

According to the parties, both will lead coordination of the Skills Development Working Group to ensure best practices, lessons and collaborations in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) are promoted among key stakeholders in the country.

The permanent secretary in the ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Prof Eliamani Sedoyeka, noted that the E4D Project would contribute a lot to the country’s development plans and strategies.

Advertisement

He said the programme was in line with the government’s priorities for rapid expansion of infrastructure and manufacturing sectprs which will in turn reduce unemployment rate, increase productivity, improve livelihoods and enhance development.

“We would like to see courses like Mechatronics, Industrial Plumbing and Welding extended to other VETA owned centres, so that more Tanzanians can benefit from these skills which are of great need in the industries,” said Prof Sedoyeka.

VETA has set a target of achieving 200,000 graduates in both long and short-term courses annually between now and 2025, with the current enrolment in VETA centres standing at 126,352.

“We are very aware that to achieve our planned target we cannot do it alone! It is only through partnerships with like-minded organisations and institutions, the target can be met or even surpassed,” acting VETA director general Anthony Kasore said.

He noted that the Sh2 billion for capacity building and curricula review from the programme, would increase VETA enrollment by 35 percent in particular centres as well as improve quality of training in Welding and Industrial Plumbing.

The National Five-Year Development Plan (NFYDP II) 2016/17-2020/21 and the current NFYDP III 2021/22-2025/26 focuses on ‘nurturing industrialisation for economic transformation and human capital development’.

It also entails moving Tanzania into a semi-industrialised country come 2025. “Through this plan, we have positioned ourselves to ensure a sufficient and competent skilled workforce in Tanzania.”

Implementation of the E4D project in the three VETA Centres (Dodoma, Manyara and Lindi)is going to add 5,700 technicians per year, hence putting VETA on the right track to achieving the 200,000 target, he believed.

“We at VETA are humbly thankful as we receive the ICT Equipment and Tools to support this project and we wish to re-assure our development partner (GIZ) commitment to the implementation of the project,” he assured.

Dr Mike Falke, GIZ Country Director, said the MoU provides ground for E4D and VETA joint support to Tanzanian government’s efforts at the national and local level to operationalise the Tanzanian National Skills Development Strategy.

He said it would also support the National Employment Policy, National Five-Year Development Plan and National Skills Development Strategy to contribute towards reduction in the high level of unemployment especially among the youth and women.

The parties will engage in coordinating a number of initiatives to build capacities of the VETA regional colleges of Arusha, Lindi, Dodoma, Kilimanjaro, Manyara and Kipawa in terms of equipment, teachers training and enhancing required standards.

They will also coordinate and strengthen Public and Private Cooperation in TVET through dialogues and direct partnerships between VETA centres and the private sector.

Education experts say the agreement, which has involved large sums of money in the vocational authority, is a reflection of the quality of education expected in the country given plans are underway to revamp the entire quality of education in the country.

“Many students have been flocking to universities because there have been easy access to loans, and those who did not qualify directly to universities and have no funds to sponsor themselves, have always ended up halfway, projects like this are going to attract more youths to VETA colleges,” says Dr Margret Masawe.