Sh38 billion project set to end power woes in Tabora

By Bakari Kiango More by this Author

Tabora. Energy minister January Makamba has assured residents of Tabora that the Sh38 billion transmission project between the region and Kigoma will end current power woes.

The amount is part of Sh500 billion provided by President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s government for strengthening power transmission in the national grid and distribution across the country.

The project would include the construction of a substation in Urambo District.

Allocated Sh38 billion is Sh13 billion more as compared to Sh25 billion budgeted for the project partly after major changes of implementing plans that include the use of concrete poles and changing transmission cables.

The revelation was made over the weekend, when Mr Makamba was addressing Urambo residents at the Uhuru substation, where he said upon completion both Urambo and Uyui districts will have reliable access to electricity.

Mr Makamba who is visiting projects implemented by the ministry is accompanied by experts from the Rural Energy Authority (REA); the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) and the project contractors.

Advertisement

Mr Makamba’s explanation came after concerns raised by Urambo MP Margaret Sitta that residents in the area were accessing unreliable electricity associated with frequent power outages.

“The construction of the substation project stalled in 2019. However, residents still have faith and confidence with the sixth phase government that the project will be continued and finalised,” she said.

In his response, Mr Makamba said during the project implementation the government was forced to change transmission cables and install large transformers in order to get intended efficiency.

“Previously, power distribution cables were used for transmission. Coupled with the long distance power is supposed to travel, more voltage was lost on the way supplying the district with low voltage electricity,” he said.

“Whenever there are incidents of birds landing on cables in Ulyankulu or fallen poles in Sikonge, it is Urambo that suffers the consequences,” added the minister.

According to him, already, Tanesco has changed transmission cables in 54 kilometres, spending over Sh500 million, noting that the job will continue in other places in the region.

Furthermore, he said Uhuru substation was part of the project that is intended to improve power access and supply in the region.

“Since Urambo has high power demand, the substation is being built here before the project continues to Kigoma,” he said, assuring residents that better days were coming.

Mr Makamba, who is also the Bumbuli MP, said power supply in the district has improved compared to the last four months.

According to him, following the project revision, concrete poles will now be used instead of traditional tree poles, something which is part of the increase in the costs of the project to Sh38 billion.

The contractor, the Electrical Transmission Distribution Construction and Maintenance Company (ETDCO) engineer, Mr Liberata Thomas, said the project will start immediately after citizens have been compensated by commissioning concrete poles all the way to Kigoma.

Tanesco project manager Japhet Mwaseke said the contractor (ETDCO) has concluded carrying soil analysis in the project areas including the substation.

“He is now finalising the substation design with the construction of the foundation expected to commence next month,” he said.

Tanesco director of projects and compensation Richard Muyungi said Sh4.3 billion would be used to compensate citizens along 115 kilometres from Tabora to Urambo.