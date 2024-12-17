Shifting tides: Coastal communities now change mangrove usage habits

Tanga. For a long time, coastal communities have relied on mangrove trees for building materials, constructing dhows and canoes, firewood, furniture and other uses.

However, due to the damage caused by excessive harvesting, the use of mangroves is now strictly regulated, forcing locals to adopt alternative practices.

Mdachi Bwatumu from Mwaboza Village in Mkinga District, Tanga Region, further explains. “Previously, mangroves were cut for construction and other uses, but we saw the need to implement protective measures.”

He attributes poverty as a key driver behind deforestation, but with support from the Mwambao Coastal Conservation Network, residents have been adopting sustainable practices since 2022.

“Through training and equipment provided by Mwambao, we began planting mangroves. We’re thankful for the education, and we’re starting to see the results,” he added.

“Now, the mangrove seedlings are thriving, and we’re replanting in deforested areas,” he added.

Income opportunities and environmental restoration

Sofia Tapo, a member of the village group, said that the initiative has also provided financial benefits. “We’re grateful for the Sh2.1 million allocated to each group from the Marine Resources Conservation Fund. These funds allow us to lend money among ourselves to sustain our livelihoods.

“Additionally, villages without seedlings come to buy from us, which generates income. Personally, my motivation is to see improved environmental conditions, knowing the severe impacts others have faced,” she said.

In addition to training, the organisation provides business capital to enable group members to engage in entrepreneurship while conserving the environment.

Building capacity in mangrove conservation

The Mwambao coordinator in Mkinga District, Tanga Region, Fakhi Sheha, said the organisation started by tackling illegal fishing with explosives in 2017. They have since expanded to mangrove conservation.

“We started in Dumbani Village, then moved to Nyasini, Moa, Mwaboza, Zingibari, Boma Sukutumi, and Boma Kichakamimba. We mobilised the communities to conserve mangroves,” he said.

In collaboration with the Tanzania Forest Services (TFS), Mwambao has formed environmental committees and groups to lead restoration efforts.

“We trained selected villagers in Mombasa on mangrove restoration, nursery preparation, and tree species identification. After returning, they established nurseries in their areas and began replanting in degraded zones,” Sheha explained.

Overcoming challenges

The programme faced challenges, such as seedlings failing to survive in certain areas. Experts were consulted to identify suitable seeds and planting locations.

“Now, seedlings are thriving, and communities are also selling them to other organizations. For example, Mwaboza Village has sold seedlings three times already,” Sheha said.

To incentivise conservation, a fund was established to provide each group with Sh2.1 million for interest-free loans to support environmental projects.

“Our role is to train them on financial management to ensure sustainability. Once the funds are allocated to a village, they remain entirely theirs,” Sheha said.

Villages call for more education

In Kilwa District, Lindi Region, villagers have expressed the need for additional education on marine environment conservation.

Salome Chacha from the Somanga Majongoo group said her group, registered in September 2023, is involved in sea cucumber farming, fish processing, seaweed farming, and mangrove planting.

“We need more education because we don’t fully understand the tree species or the best places to plant them.

We also need equipment like boots for working in the mud. So far, we’ve planted 500 seedlings, which are doing well,” she said.

Similarly, the secretary of the Marendego Mazingira Group, Maulid Ally Mtomboni, highlighted the need for support.

“Since May, we’ve planted 9,500 mangrove seedlings—500 Michu, 4,000 Mkandaa, and 5,000 Mikanga—but we face challenges, such as some seedlings drying out. We need training on which mangroves to plant and where,” he said.

Financial support boosts conservation

Recently, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) provided Sh106.7 million to some coastal villagers in the Coast and Lindi regions to support mangrove conservation and entrepreneurship.

The funds, allocated on November 4, 2024, benefitted 10 groups from Kibiti, Mafia (Coast Region) and Kilwa (Lindi Region).

WWF’s Marine Programme Manager, Dr Modesta Medard, said the funds have been deposited directly into the groups’ accounts.

“These groups focus on activities such as beekeeping, managing fishing resources and operating community savings groups. Kibiti has received Sh21 million, Kilwa Sh43.7 million, and Mafia Sh42 million,” she said. Dr Medard added that the organisation has provided equipment worth over Sh30 million, including beehives and honey harvesting tools. Additionally, they plan to establish demonstration farms for training students from primary schools to universities.

Enhancing protection efforts

In Bagamoyo District, TFS Senior Forest Officer, Ally Chaligha, said they are working to protect the district’s mangrove forest, which spans 5,636 hectares along a 100-kilometre stretch from Mapinga to Saadani.

“Illegal logging remains a challenge, but we conduct regular patrols, provide education to communities, and engage local government offices and private organisations in tree planting efforts,” Chaligha said.

Through collaboration with local natural resources committees, over one million mangrove seedlings have been planted so far.