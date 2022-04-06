Shule Bora programe gets a shot in the arm from UK gov’t

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Shule Bora (Quality School) Programme has on April 6 received a boost of Sh271 billion (£89 million) from the UK government meant to support government effort in addressing challenges facing schools and teachers in the country.

An innovative education program will be implemented in nine regions which include Dodoma, Katavi, Kigoma, Mara, Pwani, Simiyu Tanga and Singida.

Minister of education science and technology Mr Adold Mkinda said the program will improve teaching and learning for four million children, with half of them being girls.

“The said regions will be carefully monitored for impact, and the most successful activities could be adopted across all primary schools,” he said.

According to him, most children do not attend primary school, dropout rate is high and many do not continue their studies into secondary.

UK minister for Africa, Latin America and the Carribean Ms Vicky Ford said that she was happy to see the government of Tanzania allowing teenage mothers to go back to school.

“We expect the funds donated will be channeled to girls who will be in boarding schools to allow them spend more time in school,” she said.

These challenges in a large part are due to schools being unable to provide enough teachers to meet increasing numbers of pupils who can now access free basic education. On average, the ration of teacher to pupil in public primary schools currently stand at 1:62.

Quality teaching and learning is compromised for all, girls often do not complete their education and children with special educational needs are particularly disadvantage.

The result is that Tanzanian society and the economy are not making the most of all young people’s talent, he said.

The investment will ensure all children develop necessary skills and knowledge, so they can progress to learn secondary education. Strengthen schools workforce, and teachers to develop effective lessons including children and create a productive learning environment.