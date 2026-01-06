Simiyu woman wins Subaru Forester XT in Halotel 10th anniversary draw

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s telecommunications company Halotel has announced that its major investment in communications infrastructure has enabled it to reach 16.5 million customers over a ten-year period.

The customer base spans from 2015, when the company commenced operations in Tanzania, to September 2025.

As part of its tenth anniversary celebrations, Halotel awarded a Subaru Forester XT to the winner of its nationwide anniversary campaign draw.

The winner, Customer Magdalena Nkuba from Simiyu Region, was announced on January 6, 2026 during the grand draw conducted under the supervision of the Gaming Board of Tanzania.

Halotel employees display a sample set of Subaru Forester XT keys after the winner was determined in the draw.

Head of Public Relations and Communications, Roxana Kadio, confirmed the announcement following the official draw to determine the vehicle winner.

She stated that, in its mission to connect Tanzanians, the company will continue to ensure that every citizen accesses high-quality, affordable and widely available communication services.

“These achievements are the result of substantial investment in communications infrastructure. This is why we serve millions of customers, connecting people from rural to urban areas, particularly locations that previously had no network coverage,” said Kadio.

She added that Halotel continues to strengthen its services by prioritising customers, delivering reliable communication solutions and improving the lives of its users, and encouraged the public to use the service due to its accessibility and affordability.

Head of Public Relations and Communications, Roxana Kadio, further explained that the company launched its tenth anniversary campaign in October 2025, and the campaign ran for three months from October.

She said the promotion enabled customers to win prizes, including the grand prize vehicle, through Halopesa transactions starting from Sh2,000.

Before the vehicle draw, the campaign featured several other draws in which customers won cash prizes of up to Sh2 million.

“Today, during this campaign draw, our customer from Simiyu Region, Magdalena Nkuba, won a brand-new Subaru Forester XT. She will be guided through the official process for receiving the vehicle,” said Kadio.

Representative of the Gaming Board of Tanzania, Elibariki Sengasenga, said the board followed all required procedures to ensure the winner was selected lawfully and transparently.

“The winner was selected through certified documentation, and the process was conducted in full public view,” said Sengasenga.