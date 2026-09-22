Sirro invites DRC, Burundi investors to explore Kigoma opportunities

Kigoma. Kigoma Regional Commissioner Simon Sirro has invited investors from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Burundi to explore opportunities in the region’s industrial, trade, agriculture, fishing and tourism sectors.

Mr Sirro made the call on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, when closing the Lake Tanganyika International Expo 2026 at the Community Centre grounds in Kigoma-Ujiji Municipality.

The expo brought together traders and other stakeholders from Tanzania, Burundi and the DRC, providing a platform to promote cross-border trade and investment.

Mr Sirro said the event had helped connect producers with markets, attract investors and development partners, and promote the use of technology and innovation to increase trade, employment and incomes.

“The expo has given local and foreign traders an opportunity to strengthen trade relations and use this platform to enable traders, government institutions and other stakeholders to identify investment and business opportunities available in Kigoma,” he said.

Among the opportunities he highlighted was the Kigoma Special Economic Zone (KiSEZ), which he said could provide a platform for investment and industrial development.

Ambassador Sirro said the expo also sought to strengthen economic diplomacy in the Lake Tanganyika region, saying cooperation among traders, institutions and investors could contribute to economic growth in participating countries.

Tanganyika Province Minister for Mines in the DRC, Mr Mateka Simplis, said growing trade relations between Tanzania and the DRC provided an opportunity to further expand economic cooperation between the two countries.

He said the DRC relied on various products from Tanzania and urged Tanzanian traders to strengthen cooperation with their Congolese counterparts to facilitate access to markets on both sides.

DRC Consulate representative Adalbert Nininahazwe said the expo should be held regularly because of its contribution to strengthening economic cooperation and relations among participating countries.

The expo, which began on September 16, brought together 128 participants, including eight companies, eight government institutions, three financial institutions, 88 entrepreneurs from Tanzania, 16 traders from Burundi and five participants from the DRC.

The event was held under the theme: “Kigoma is a wellspring of opportunities and investment.”