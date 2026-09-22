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Sirro invites DRC, Burundi investors to explore Kigoma opportunities
Tuesday, September 22, 2026
- 2 min read
Kigoma Regional Commissioner Simon Sirro
By
Geofrey Chubwa
Ripota
Mwananchi Communications Ltd
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