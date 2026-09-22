Tanzania qualify for U-20 Afcon finals after seeing off Burundi

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Ngorongoro Heroes have secured a place in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Under-20 finals after beating Burundi 2-0 in the Cecafa semi-final at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on September 22, 2026.

The victory means Tanzania will make their third appearance at the U-20 Afcon finals, having previously qualified for the continental tournament in 2021 and 2025. Caf records confirm that the 2021 edition was Tanzania’s debut at the finals, while the 2025 tournament marked their second appearance.

The result also sends Tanzania into the Cecafa final, where they will face Sudan tomorrow. The two finalists earn the region’s tickets to the 2027 U-20 Afcon finals in Ghana.

Ngorongoro Heroes started brightly at Uhuru Stadium, taking control of the game as they looked to secure a place in the continental finals.

Juma Abushiri, popularly known as “Chugaboy”, opened the scoring in the 16th minute to spark celebrations among the home supporters.

Tanzania continued to dominate and created several chances before Faraji Kayanda doubled the lead in the 33rd minute, sending the hosts into the break 2-0 ahead.

Burundi returned from the interval looking to get back into the contest and increased the pressure on the Tanzanian defence.

However, Tanzania remained organised at the back, with Abubakar “Ninju” Nizar leading a defence that held firm to deny Burundi a route back into the match.

Their qualification for the 2027 continental finals marks another milestone for the country’s youth side, which first reached the U-20 Afcon in 2021 before returning to the tournament in 2025. Meanwhile, Sudan came from behind to defeat Uganda 3-2 yesterday at Uhuru Stadium, securing their place in the 2027 TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ghana.

The victory in the first semi-final of the CECAFA U-20 AFCON qualifiers ended Uganda’s hopes of reaching the continental finals, while Sudan became the first finalist from the regional competition to secure a ticket to Ghana.

Sudan had entered the semi-final as the best second-placed team after finishing behind Uganda in Group B. Uganda had beaten Sudan 1-0 in their final group match on Saturday, but the Sudanese side produced a different performance when the two teams met again in the knockout stage.

The result was also a turnaround for Sudan, who had opened their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Djibouti before losing to Uganda in the group stage.

Uganda had reached the semi-finals with a perfect record, beating Djibouti 4-1 before edging Sudan 1-0 to finish top of Group B with six points. Sudan’s qualification means they will now wait for the winner of the second semi-final between hosts Tanzania and Burundi to determine their opponents in the final.

The two finalists from the Cecafa qualifiers will represent the region at the 2027 TotalEnergies CAF U-20 AFCON finals in Ghana.