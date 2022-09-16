Sixty Tanzanians benefit from South Korean scholarships

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. South Korean Government Scholarship Program Alumni (KGSP) has said over 60 Tanzanian students have benefited from scholarship and others have been employed by Korean companies that operate in the country.

The alumni are planning to develop a strong network with other associations across the world so as to bring development changes in the respective countries and the world at large.

The alumni president Dr Santos Kihwele was speaking during an event organised by Korean ambassador to Tanzania Mr Kim Sun Pyo with aim of looking for how they can strengthen the education sector.

“This program is very useful and has been of great benefit to the students who got the opportunity because they were able to learn Korean language for a whole year, this has helped others to be employed in their big construction companies back home in Tanzania,” he said.

However, he pointed out that the future plan is to become an important link for various activities performed by the embassy in Tanzania and to develop academic and professional networks.

In addition the association plans to conduct knowledge sharing seminars and workshops, a joint academic program with Korea Study Centre at University of Dar es Salaam and alumni for best practice.

Speaking at the event, the Korean Ambassador Kim Sun Pyo said the government of South Korea will continue to strengthen bilateral relationship between the two countries by assisting in various areas such as education, construction, and health among others.

“We are happy with how the census program was conducted by using the tablets and we did not receive any complaints about its efficiency, we will continue to support the Tanzanian government in the quest of bringing development to its people,” he said.