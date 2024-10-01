Sokoine legacy unveiled as government plans Sh34 billion presidential museum

Dar es Salaam. A book detailing the life of former Prime Minister Edward Sokoine was officially unveiled in Dar es Salaam on Monday, with Constitutional and Legal Affairs minister Palamagamba Kabudi describing the late leader as an exemplary patriot.

Speaking at the official launch of Edward Moringe Sokoine: Maisha na Uongozi Wake, Prof Kabudi praised Sokoine for his fearless loyalty and deep respect for Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, whom he regarded as a father figure and Rashid Mfaume Kawawa, whom he considered an uncle.

“Sokoine was a calm and attentive person, not one to speak much, but always engaged in reading," he said, citing various sources from the book.

Prof Kabudi added that Sokoine owned many books and devoted much of his personal time to reading.

Mr Joseph Sokoine, son of the late leader, described his father as a private man, who kept to himself and often spent his time at home reading.

“My father was a private man who kept things to himself, so he didn’t have much going on outside of work. Whenever he was at home, he immersed himself in reading books," he said.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced at the launch that the government had allocated Shs34 billion for the construction of a presidential museum in Dodoma, will be aimed at preserving the legacies of Tanzania’s past leaders.

“We have already set aside more than Sh1 billion this year to kick-start the project, which will cover 50 hectares in Dodoma," she said in response to a request by Mr Joseph Sokoine.

President Hassan highlighted the importance of Sokoine’s leadership, urging young Tanzanians, particularly political leaders, to read his biography.

“Sokoine’s life and leadership are filled with invaluable lessons for those aspiring to serve their country,” she noted.

The President also recalled Sokoine’s progressive leadership in advocating women’s inclusion in the military and his championing of modern agricultural practices.

“Sokoine’s dedication to agriculture led to the establishment of the Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA), which continues to train experts and drive innovation in the agricultural sector,” she added.

Vice President Philip Mpango reflected on the challenges of documenting a leader’s legacy after their passing, urging current leaders to document their stories while still alive.

“The process of writing a biography after a leader has passed away is difficult, especially when many of those who knew them well have also passed on. I urge leaders blessed with long life to take the time to document their stories,” Dr Mpango said.

The biography of Sokoine, which cost Sh200 million to produce and includes a foreword by President Hassan, is seen as a critical step in preserving the nation’s history.

Uongozi Institute chief executive Kadari Singo said the book is part of the organisation’s ongoing project to document the leadership legacies of Tanzania’s political figures since independence.

It is the third publication in the series following books about former presidents Benjamin Mkapa and Ali Hassan Mwinyi.

Mr Singo also revealed that a book on Retired President Jakaya Kikwete and the late Rashid Mfaume Kawawa, who served as Prime Minister, were nearing completion. He encouraged President Hassan to consider writing her own memoir once she retires.

“As we celebrate the launch of the book on Edward Moringe Sokoine, it is our hope that upon your retirement, Madam President, you will allow us to document your leadership as well,” Mr Singo said.

He added that documenting the leadership styles and legacies of Tanzania’s past leaders is crucial for current and future generations.

Mr Singo also acknowledged that the idea to write the book on Sokoine originally came from Dr Mpango and it was President Hassan who approved and provided the funding for the project.

In honour of Sokoine’s contribution to agriculture, the Vice Chancellor of the Sokoine University of Agriculture, Prof Raphael Chibunda, committed to upholding his vision by delivering quality education and conducting research aimed at solving national challenges, particularly in rural areas.

“Through this book and future works, Sokoine’s vision of bringing positive change to society will continue to inspire and guide generations to come,” he said.