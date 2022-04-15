Soulbox and Chakawood coming to Tanzania

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Idfabric the manufacturers of Soulbox and Chakawood has set its sight in investing in the tourism, road and education sector by constructing lodges, rooms, houses and mobile camps.

The company is set to construct moveable structures such as office units and houses in national parks in Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Mzumbe University and construction companies.

Speaking at the launch of their exhibition on Thursady April 14, the company’s managing director Ms Agnes-Senga Tupper said they were ready to introduce their Soulbox and Chakawood products to the Tanzanian market.

According to her, their converted containers (Soulboxes) are of outstanding quality to meet European standards whereas Chakawood are made from recycled plastics and wood dust.

They have been sold and exported to Western-Europe and are designed and configured to the client’s specification needs and desires.

“Before the outbreak of Covid-19, we used to fabricate, sale converted containers (soulbox) in Europe and Africa countries but due to high shipping cost we no longer export and this is why we are eying the local market,” she said.

She added : While we aim to be leaders in the market, we also strive to fulfill responsibility in the community we are in and contribute to a greener planet.

Idfabric offers soulboxes as an alternative to the conventional, modern, contemporary and modular. Our design solutions are within reach, support responsible living and promote modern and graceful aesthetics.

Idfabric focuses mainly on converting old shipping containers into quality working and living spaces, and on the production of WPC (Wood-Plastic-Composite) products.

Due to their high density, our Chakawood products are unbelievably durable and strong, even in the harshest weather conditions and require no maintenance. Chakawood can be used as decking, wall panels, and fencing or as construction material.