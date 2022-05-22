South African national found dead in his hotel room in Tanga

By Susan Uhinga More by this Author

Tanga. A South African national Abraham Jacobus 47, working on the East African Crude Oil Pipe construction has been found dead in his room at Tanga Beach Hotel where he has been residing.

According to information obtained and confirmed by the Acting Tanga Regional Police Commander David Chidingi, the South African died on Saturday night.

The Citizen has been informed that Mr Jacobus has been living in the hotel for about a month and a half and he met his death while in his room alone. So far the cause of death has not been known.

The South African national until his death was working on the oil pipeline project on the Tanga side as a Consultant Engineer.

"His driver came in the morning with the intention to pick him up to go for work, called him for a long time, but his phone went unanswered and that was when he reported to the hotel management who opened the room only to find him dead," said Chidingi.

He said preliminary investigations revealed he had an asthma attack and that his body has been preserved at the Bombo Referral Hospital for further investigations.

"The deceased is a foreign national so there are procedures to conduct a thorough investigation and determine the exact cause of his death," said the acting commander.