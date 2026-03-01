Stage set for 27 modern neonatal wards in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Discussions between president Samia Suluhu Hassan and a delegation from non-profit organisation Keep a Child Alive (KCA) have set a stage for the construction of 27 modern neonatal wards in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

The two sides met at State House in Dar es Salaam, on Sunday March 01, 2026, according to a statement issued by presidency.

The delegation was led by KCA’s Executive Director, Mr Antonio Ruiz-Giménez Jr.

According to the statement, the talks focused on strengthening collaboration to improve reproductive, maternal and child health services.

The partnership lays the groundwork for building internationally compliant neonatal care units aimed at enhancing services for premature babies.

The initiative will be implemented in collaboration with the Doris Mollel Foundation and seeks to upgrade maternal health infrastructure, increase access to modern medical equipment and help to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality rates.

President Hassan said Tanzania has recorded significant progress in reducing maternal deaths, which declined from 556 per 100,000 live births in 2016 to 104 per 100,000 live births in 2022.

Over the same period, under-five mortality fell by 36 percent, from 67 to 43 deaths per 1,000 live births.

She attributed the gains to sustained investment in expanding health facilities closer to communities, recruitment of health workers and improved availability of medicines and modern medical equipment.

However, she noted that challenges persist in reducing neonatal deaths, largely due to a shortage of specialised neonatal wards.

President Hassan outlined the government’s plan to construct 15 neonatal wards in regional referral hospitals and 20 in district hospitals to meet international standards.

The partnership with KCA is expected to accelerate the implementation of that plan through improved infrastructure, investment in modern incubators, training of health professionals and strengthened management of health resources.

President Hassan pledged government support to facilitate the project through technical coordination, allocation of construction sites and integration of the new facilities into the formal health system to ensure sustainability.

For his part, Mr Ruiz-Giménez Jr thanked the President for the warm reception and reaffirmed KCA’s commitment to supporting Tanzania’s efforts to improve maternal and child health services.