Stanbic joins push for stronger performance of state-owned enterprises

Arusha. Stanbic Bank Tanzania has reaffirmed its support for Tanzania’s development agenda by sponsoring the 2026 Chairpersons and CEOs Forum, which brings together more than 700 leaders from state-owned enterprises (SOEs), government institutions and the private sector.

The forum, organised by the Office of the Treasury Registrar, will be held in Arusha from September 27 to 30 under the theme: “High-Performing SOEs for a Competitive, Inclusive and Resilient Economy: Advancing Dira 2050.”

It will bring together government leaders, SOE executives, regulators, development partners, investors, academics and private-sector representatives to discuss ways of strengthening the contribution of public enterprises to the economy.

Stanbic is among the institutions sponsoring the forum, with the bank saying its participation is part of efforts to strengthen partnerships with government institutions and SOEs.

The discussions come as the government continues to push for greater accountability, efficiency and financial sustainability among public institutions.

According to the Office of the Treasury Registrar, dividends and statutory contributions from SOEs and companies in which the government holds minority shares increased by 30 per cent to Sh1.33 trillion by June 29, 2026, the highest level recorded.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania Head of Corporate and Investment Banking Ester Manase said well-performing and financially sustainable SOEs were important to the country's long-term development plans.

“State-owned enterprises remain at the centre of Tanzania’s development ambitions and play a critical role in delivering the country’s long-term economic vision,” she said.

She said the bank would continue supporting public institutions through financing, transaction banking, capital raising and advisory services.

“We see ourselves not simply as a banking provider, but as a partner in Tanzania’s development journey,” Ms Manase said.

She said the forum provided an opportunity for government, SOE and private-sector leaders to strengthen partnerships, identify investment opportunities and agree on practical measures to support the implementation of Dira 2050.

During the forum, Stanbic will participate in discussions on SOE financial sustainability, investment, digital government and strategic infrastructure projects.

The bank said it would also share its experience on financing sustainable growth and strengthening collaboration between public institutions and the private sector.

The forum comes as Tanzania seeks to increase the contribution of SOEs and government minority-owned companies to economic growth and the implementation of the country's long-term development priorities.