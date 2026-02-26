State accepts plea-bargaining talks request in Sh1 billion NSSF fraud case

Salaaman Health Services Ltd Human Resources Officer, Mr Elia Makongwa, enters the Mwanza Resident Magistrate Court on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Together with the company’s Executive Director, Mr Abdi Warsame, he is facing 841 counts of economic sabotage. PHOTO | SAADA AMIR

By  Saada Amir

Mwanza. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has accepted a plea-bargaining talks request from two senior officials of Salaaman Health Services Ltd, facing 841 counts of economic sabotage.

The defendants, Executive Director Abdi Warsame and Human Resources Officer Elia Makongwa, are accused of leading a criminal network across Mwanza and Dar es Salaam.

They allegedly used forged documents to cause losses exceeding Sh1 billion to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) between 2021 and 2023.

Mwanza Resident Magistrate Court in-charge, Mr Erick Maley, told the court on Tuesday, February 25, 2026, that a meeting between prosecution and defence has been scheduled for March 4, 2026, to conduct settlement discussions.

The case, numbered 2330 of 2026, was first mentioned on February 4 and again on February 10 before Magistrate Maley.

Earlier, State Attorney Fadhili Mwandoloma informed the court that the prosecution had received formal instructions from the DPP’s office to proceed with the negotiations as requested by the defence.

Magistrate Maley noted that the matter would return to court on March 4 for a mention and to receive a progress report on the plea talks.

Speaking after the adjournment, defence counsel Allan Robi welcomed the decision, describing it as mutually beneficial.

He added that plea bargaining would significantly reduce the court’s workload and save the government substantial trial costs.

The suspects remain in custody pending the outcome of the negotiations.

