Strategis Insurance opens Dodoma sales point

Strategis Insurance has officially opened its Dodoma sales point in a bid to extend its services in a bid to make sure more Tanzanians have access to insurance.

The launch was graced by the Deputy Minister in the President’s Office-Public Service Management and Good Governance, Deogratius Ndejembi who was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner for Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) Khadija Issa Said, the Strategis Insurance management team and other insurance stakeholders.

The Deputy Minister lauded Strategis Insurance for the great initiative and said the new sales point will ensure that more Tanzanians can easily access insurance

“As we all know, Dodoma is the Capital City of our county and the entire Government has already shifted here. It is quite encouraging to see institutions like Strategis Insurance backing up the government in this move,” said Ndejembi.

He also lauded Strategis Insurance for currently being the second largest private insurance company in Tanzania.

“Other insurance companies need to borrow a leaf from you because you have been exceptional in service delivery,” he said.

He said it was encouraging how the company has been handling customer’s claims within a short period of time and urged other companies to adopt this style as well in order to meet customer expectations.

He welcomed the move by Strategis Insurance to venture more into non medical line of insurance so as to reach more customers who are in need of various insurance services.

He also made a special appeal to the public to buy insurance at all times and avoid waiting until when disaster strikes as this way they would avoid getting losses after disasters.

The Deputy Commissioner for Insurance Khadija Issa Said pledged more support to Strategis Insurance saying the company has been collaborating well with the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) in ensuring customers get the best service.

“We have had no complains about your delivery and this goes to prove your maturity in the industry as you continue to grow and extend all over the country,” she said.

The Strategis Insurance Group CEO, Dr. Flora Minja said that they have every reason to be proud of their growth over 20 years in the insurance business hence the need to open more branches countrywide so as to reach more Tanzanians easily.

“At the moment we have sales points in Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Zanzibar, Arusha and now Dodoma. The Dodoma point will be used to reach out to customers in the neighboring regions and we will continue to extend further as per demand,” said Dr Flora.

She said that the insurance company is committed to invest further in technology in order to increase efficiency especially in handling customer claims.