Students turn classroom lessons into technology solutions in Iringa

Iringa. More than 40 primary and secondary school students in Iringa Region are turning classroom lessons into practical technology solutions, showcasing projects in electronics, smart agriculture and home automation after receiving hands-on training through the TME Education programme.

The students were among young Tanzanians who showcased their innovations on September 18, during the Transfer Multisort Elektronik (TME) Education Day 2026 Tanzania Edition, organised by TaifaTek Technovation Hub in Iringa.

The programme, supported by TME Education and its partners, provides students with equipment and practical training in electronics and technology, enabling them to learn by building, testing and experimenting.

Students from Lugalo Secondary School demonstrated electronic circuits they had developed during their training, while younger pupils presented basic electronics projects.

University students also showcased Arduino-based home automation systems, Internet of Things (IoT) applications for agriculture and smart-energy solutions.

Rather than being organised as a conventional conference, the event took the form of a STEM fair, allowing students to demonstrate their projects and explain how they work to visitors.

For the organisers, the practical approach is intended to encourage young people to view technology not only as a school subject but also as a tool for solving challenges in their communities.

“These are not projects for marks. These are solutions. Built for real problems. By real young people. In Iringa,” said TME Education Tanzania Ambassador and Taifa Technovation Hub founder Said Hozza.

The event was part of celebrations marking 10 years of TME Education, a programme established by Polish electronics distributor Transfer Multisort Elektronik to promote practical education in electronics and technology.

According to the organisers, the programme has reached more than 10,000 young Tanzanians since its introduction in the country and provided equipment and training to more than 20 schools and technical colleges.

It has also partnered with the Universal Communications Service Access Fund (UCSAF) on a government-commissioned Girls in ICT Bootcamp, through which 186 young women from five regions have received training.

The programme currently operates in 24 countries, including 23 in Africa and one in Asia.

Mr Hozza said the event also featured a panel discussion on how young innovators can develop classroom projects into solutions capable of reaching wider markets.

Participants identified access to equipment, workspace, electricity, internet connectivity, mentorship and financing as some of the challenges facing young innovators.

Speaking at the event, Head of the Political, Economic, Consular and Diaspora Affairs Section at the Embassy of the Republic of Poland Daria Jankiel said the programme’s approach of learning through building, testing and solving real problems gives young people skills they can apply in their communities and the labour market.

She said the Embassy was proud to support the initiative by TME, a Polish family-owned electronics company that has grown from a small shop established in 1990 into a global business operating in 150 countries.

Ms Jankiel said modern technical education should be accessible to young people regardless of where they live, while encouraging more girls to participate in technology and innovation.

“Modern technical education should be accessible to the widest possible range of students—regardless of where they live,” she said.

She encouraged students to use the workshops to develop curiosity, teamwork and problem-solving skills, saying simple electronics projects or computer code could eventually become useful products or services for their communities.