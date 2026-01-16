Suspect held over killing of three children in cattle theft plot in Tanzania

Mbeya. Police in Mbeya Region have arrested a man suspected of murdering three children from the same family before stealing 15 cattle they were herding.

The suspect, identified as Dotto Lubogeja, allegedly killed the children after draining their blood and later sold the stolen cattle.

The victims were named as Petro Amos (8), Sam Amos (6) and Nkamba Amos (4), all residents of Matundasi Village in Chunya District, Mbeya Region.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, January 16, 2026, Mbeya Regional Acting Police Commander Wilbert Siwa said the incident occurred on January 15, 2026, in Matundasi Village, Matundasi Ward.

He said the suspect found the children grazing cattle in an area near their home before committing the crime.

After the killings, the suspect allegedly stole the 15 cattle and hid them at the home of his uncle, Masoud Kurwa, a resident of Matundasi (B) Village, before looking for buyers.

“The suspect managed to sell the livestock for Sh5.1 million,” Mr Siwa said.

He added that police launched a manhunt following the incident, leading to the arrest of both the suspect and his uncle, who is accused of helping to conceal the stolen cattle.

“During the operation, police recovered all 15 cattle as well as cash amounting to Sh5.1 million obtained from the sale of the livestock,” he said.

According to Mr Siwa, preliminary investigations indicate that the motive behind the murders was greed and the desire to acquire property through illegal means.

He warned members of the public against engaging in unlawful activities in pursuit of wealth, stressing that the Police Force would not hesitate to take legal action against offenders.

Public reaction

A resident of the area, Joyce Joel, called on authorities to take firm action against the suspect, saying the incident had deeply shocked the community.