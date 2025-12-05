Sweden to end bilateral development aid to Tanzania by August 2026

Dar es Salaam. Sweden has announced that it will phase out bilateral development cooperation with Tanzania by August 31, 2026 as part of a wider reorientation of its foreign aid priorities.

The Nordic country will also end aid to Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Liberia, and Bolivia, freeing up resources to bolster support for Ukraine.

The current cooperation strategy between Sweden and Tanzania has been extended until the phase-out date, ensuring continuity in ongoing programmes.

Despite the shift, Sweden will maintain a permanent presence in Tanzania through its embassy in Dar es Salaam, focusing on political affairs, trade, investment, and support for Swedish citizens.

Officials stressed that the decision is not linked to recent events in Tanzania. “Tanzania remains an important partner for Sweden. Our engagement will continue through multilateral channels, including the European Union,” they said.

The announcement comes as part of a broader adjustment in Sweden’s development and foreign policy.

Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Benjamin Dousa, said the government plans to increase aid to Ukraine to at least 10 billion kronor (approximately $1.06 billion) in 2026.

“Ukraine is Sweden’s most important foreign policy and aid priority. There isn’t a secret printing press for banknotes for aid purposes and the money has to come from somewhere,” he said.

The measures are expected to free up more than 2 billion kronor over the next two years, which will be used for initiatives such as rebuilding Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Sweden has already reduced aid to more than ten countries since the current government took office in 2022, including Burkina Faso and Mali.

Sweden remains a major donor of development and humanitarian aid, with a budget of 56 billion kronor per year over the last three years.

For the 2026–2028 period, the budget will be reduced to 53 billion kronor annually, with spending reprioritised to cover projects including immigration and repatriation costs, alongside international aid commitments.