Global coalition condemns rights abuses in Tanzania, call for independent investigation

Dar es Salaam. A coalition of foreign missions and delegations, including the British and Canadian High Commissions, the Embassies of Norway, Switzerland, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the European Union Delegation, have issued a joint statement expressing deep concern over the recent post-election violence in Tanzania.

The statement recalled previous remarks by the EU High Representative on November 1, 2025 and a joint statement from the Foreign Ministers of Canada, Norway, and the United Kingdom on October 31, 2025 regarding the Tanzanian elections.

It expressed profound regret over the tragic loss of lives and injuries resulting from the unrest, emphasising the need for security forces to exercise maximum restraint.

Highlighting credible reports of extrajudicial killings, disappearances, arbitrary arrests, and the concealment of bodies, the statement urged authorities to release all deceased individuals to their families and ensure political prisoners have access to legal and medical support.

The international community also called on the Tanzanian government to address shortcomings identified in preliminary election reports by the African Union (AU) and Southern African Development Community (SADC).