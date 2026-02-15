Tabora concrete poles project 95pc complete, set to boost power network

Tabora. Construction of a concrete poles manufacturing factory in Mapambano Ward, Tabora Municipality, has reached 95 percent, with the plant expected to produce 120 poles per day upon completion.

Speaking on Saturday, February 14, 2026, the Minister for Energy, Mr Deogratius Ndejembi, after touring and inspecting the project, directed the contractor to complete the remaining works on time and in line with the required standards.

He said the factory is being implemented by the Tanzania Concrete Poles Manufacturing Company Limited (TCPM), a subsidiary of the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco), to produce high-quality concrete poles that are more durable than wooden ones.

“This project has been deliberately undertaken to address the challenge of frequently replacing poles due to rotting in water and other related problems. My appeal to you, contractor, is to ensure the quality of these poles meets the intended standards,” he said.

He cautioned the contractor against rushing the work simply to impress the government by completing it quickly, only to deliver substandard poles, noting that such negligence would endanger public safety since the poles would carry live wires.

Mr Ndejembi stressed that quality must remain the top priority.

“Since you have told me that within a week you will have completed the project, ensure you maintain the highest standards. Do not rush to hand over the work so that we can see it is finished, only for us to encounter problems later in terms of quality,” he insisted.

The national electricity utility’s managing director, Mr Lazaro Twange, said the project is progressing well and, once completed, will have the capacity to produce 120 poles per day, enabling large-scale production within a short period.

“This factory will be a major boost in ensuring the availability of quality, modern, and durable poles. The key priority now is to complete the construction to the highest standards so that the government’s objective is realised,” he said.

Tabora’s concrete poles factory manager, Mr David Myumbilwa, said the remaining works will now proceed swiftly, and the project will be completed soon, as all equipment has arrived on site and only a few tasks remain outstanding.

He added that there are currently no major challenges likely to delay completion.

“We are fully prepared. Earlier, we faced delays in receiving some equipment because it was sourced from outside the country. That caused part of the delay, but everything that was missing is now available, and we are ready to proceed,” he said.

For her part, Tabora District Commissioner, Ms Upendo Wella, said the project presents a significant opportunity for residents, particularly the youth, who will secure employment, while the local economy will grow due to increased demand for related services and supplies.

She pledged, in cooperation with residents, to protect and safeguard the factory’s infrastructure to ensure its longevity and maximise its contribution to the development of Tabora.